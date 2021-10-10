College football rankings: Week 7, 2021

College football rankings for week 7 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia claimed the top spot in both polls, receiving all but one first-place vote.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) ascended to 2nd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a close victory over Penn State Saturday night. They now trail only Georgia, who finds itself atop the Coaches Poll for the first time in 13 years.

The Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) each climbed two spots in both polls, with Cincinnati 3rd and Oklahoma 4th in the AP poll. The Coaches Poll reversed the rankings of the two clubs.

Auburn dropped out of both polls following a 34-10 loss on Saturday. Additionally, the Texas Longhorns fell out of the Coaches Poll after succumbing to Oklahoma, 55-48, on a last-second score.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 7 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 7

1. Georgia (62)

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. NC State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 18

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 7

1. Georgia (64)

2. Iowa (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. Penn State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Notre Dame

14. Ole Miss

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Florida

18. Texas A&M

19. Arkansas

20. BYU

21. NC State

22. Arizona State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 19; Texas 23

