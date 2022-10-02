College football rankings: Week 6, 2022

College football rankings for week 6 of the 2022 season have been released, which features the Kansas Jayhawks in the Top 25 for the first time since 2009.

Kansas, which is off to a 5-0 start, entered the AP Poll at No. 19 and the Coaches Poll at No. 17 after defeating Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday. The Jayhawks have also recorded victories over West Virginia, Houston, Duke, and Tennessee Tech this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in both polls after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 on the road. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in both polls after surviving an upset bid by the Missouri Tigers, 26-22, in Columbia.

The Ole Miss Rebels moved into the top ten of the rankings following their 22-19 home victory over the then seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Ole Miss is now ranked ninth in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons made one of the biggest jumps in the polls this week after defeating the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles 31-21 in Tallahassee. Wake moved up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 and six spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 15.

Florida State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Pitt, and Texas A&M fell out of both polls this week. Additionally, Baylor and Arkansas dropped from the AP Poll.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 6 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 6

1. Alabama (25)

2. Georgia (28)

3. Ohio State (10)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. TCU

18. UCLA

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

21. Washington

22. Syracuse

23. Mississippi State

24. Cincinnati

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Dropped from rankings: Baylor 16, Texas A&M 17, Oklahoma 18, Arkansas 20, Minnesota 21, Florida State 23, Pittsburgh 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 6

1. Alabama (34)

2. Georgia (23)

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. Kansas

18. TCU

19. UCLA

20. Kansas State

21. Syracuse

22. Baylor

23. Mississippi State

24. Washington

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140, LSU 89, Florida State 74, Florida 41, Washington State 38, Maryland 37, James Madison 30, Minnesota 23, Texas 22, Air Force 20, Texas A&M 20, Oklahoma 19, Coastal Carolina 11, Purdue 10, North Carolina 9, Tulane 6, Notre Dame 5, Illinois 3, UCF 2, Pittsburgh 1, Duke 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 16, Texas A&M 17, Florida State 22, Minnesota 23, Pittsburgh 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6

To be released on Monday.