College football rankings: Week 6, 2021

College football rankings for week 6 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Iowa moved into third place.
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) moved up two spots to 3rd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after they defeated the Maryland Terrapins 51-14 on the road.
The Cincinnati Bearcats also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll following their 24-13 victory over then 9th-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend. Cincinnati also moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Iowa (3), Penn State (4), and Cincinnati (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Iowa (3), Penn State (4), and Oklahoma (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.
Baylor, Fresno State, Texas A&M, and UCLA each dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday. Additionally, the Clemson Tigers fell out of the AP Poll after slipping by Boston College 19-13. This is the first time Clemson is out of the AP Poll since the 2014 season.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 6 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 6
1. Alabama (53)
2. Georgia (9)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. NotreDame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. NC State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 6
1. Alabama (63)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. Cincinnati
7. Ohio State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Notre Dame
14. Kentucky
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Arkansas
17. Ole Miss
18. Florida
19. Auburn
20. Wake Forest
21. Clemson
22. NC State
23. Texas
24. SMU
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 105, San Diego State 103, Baylor 40, Pittsburgh 34, Oregon State 27, Iowa State 27, Virginia Tech 24, Boston College 14, UTSA 13, Appalachian State 11, Fresno State 8, Liberty 7, Mississippi State 6, North Carolina 5, Maryland 5, Western Michigan 2, Texas Tech 2, Nevada 1, Louisiana 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 13, UCLA 20, Fresno State 21, Baylor 24
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6
To be released Monday, Oct. 4.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6
To be released Monday, Oct. 4.