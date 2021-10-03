College football rankings: Week 6, 2021

College football rankings for week 6 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Iowa moved into third place.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) moved up two spots to 3rd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after they defeated the Maryland Terrapins 51-14 on the road.

The Cincinnati Bearcats also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll following their 24-13 victory over then 9th-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend. Cincinnati also moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Iowa (3), Penn State (4), and Cincinnati (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Iowa (3), Penn State (4), and Oklahoma (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.

Baylor, Fresno State, Texas A&M, and UCLA each dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday. Additionally, the Clemson Tigers fell out of the AP Poll after slipping by Boston College 19-13. This is the first time Clemson is out of the AP Poll since the 2014 season.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 6 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 6

1. Alabama (53)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. NotreDame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 6

1. Alabama (63)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. Cincinnati

7. Ohio State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Notre Dame

14. Kentucky

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Arkansas

17. Ole Miss

18. Florida

19. Auburn

20. Wake Forest

21. Clemson

22. NC State

23. Texas

24. SMU

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 105, San Diego State 103, Baylor 40, Pittsburgh 34, Oregon State 27, Iowa State 27, Virginia Tech 24, Boston College 14, UTSA 13, Appalachian State 11, Fresno State 8, Liberty 7, Mississippi State 6, North Carolina 5, Maryland 5, Western Michigan 2, Texas Tech 2, Nevada 1, Louisiana 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 13, UCLA 20, Fresno State 21, Baylor 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6

To be released Monday, Oct. 4.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6

To be released Monday, Oct. 4.