College football rankings: Week 5, 2021

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Arkansas moved up the most.
The Arkansas Razorbacks, who upset the previously 7th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 20-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, moved up eight spots to 8th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 11th in the Coaches Poll.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up three spots to No. 9 in the AP Poll following their 41-13 victory over then 18th-ranked Wisconsin in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame also moved up three spots to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Oregon (3), Penn State (4), and Iowa (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Oregon (3), Oklahoma (4), and Iowa (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.
Iowa State, North Carolina, and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls, while Kansas State dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 5 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 5
1. Alabama (58)
2. Georgia (4)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Oklahoma
7. Cincinnati
8. Arkansas
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Michigan State
18. Fresno State
19. Oklahoma State
20. UCLA
21. Baylor
22. Auburn
23. NC State
24. Wake Forest
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1
Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 14, Wisconsin 18, North Carolina 21, Kansas State 25
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 5
1. Alabama (64)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Cincinnati
9. Florida
10. Ohio State
11. Arkansas
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas A&M
14. Michigan
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
16. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. UCLA
21. Fresno State
22. Auburn
23. Kentucky
24. Baylor
25. Wake Forest
Others receiving votes: Texas 101, Boston College 91, NC State 70, San Diego State 69, Maryland 59, Wisconsin 56, SMU 54, Virginia Tech 39, LSU 36, Iowa State 31, Army 23, Arizona State 12, UTSA 11, Liberty 11, North Carolina 10, UCF 9, Oregon State 7, Appalachian State 3, Louisiana 3, Louisville 2, Indiana 2, Wyoming 1
Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 14, Wisconsin 15, North Carolina 20
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5
To be released on 9/27.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5
To be released on 9/27.
Note to the Website Operator,
In My Opinion,
The “Coaches” Rankings has been & is a less Volitile Popular “Exit Poll” from the Weeks Games.
Any Coach worth his Salt is not going to spend many Hours of his limited Time, as the Executive of his Team, watching the Weekend games for a more accurate Rating.
If he does & isn’t preparing, ministering, dissecting his own Program’s play & building a more successful mental, physical, winning Product for the upcoming Week’s Competition, he has no business giving his flawed Ratings of who the objectively Best 25 Teams in the 10 Leagues + Independents are.
Hence, the believed views of myself, some unofficial off the record reports from Sports Shows, & a few Sports Analysis Shows which speak directly of this Popularity Poll as “SID Poll”, “Coach’s Staffers Poll”.
Why are you telling the website operator this? They are just reporting it.