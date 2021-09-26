College football rankings: Week 5, 2021

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Arkansas moved up the most.

The Arkansas Razorbacks, who upset the previously 7th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 20-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, moved up eight spots to 8th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 11th in the Coaches Poll.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up three spots to No. 9 in the AP Poll following their 41-13 victory over then 18th-ranked Wisconsin in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame also moved up three spots to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Oregon (3), Penn State (4), and Iowa (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Oregon (3), Oklahoma (4), and Iowa (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.

Iowa State, North Carolina, and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls, while Kansas State dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 5 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 5

1. Alabama (58)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. NC State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 14, Wisconsin 18, North Carolina 21, Kansas State 25

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 5

1. Alabama (64)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Arkansas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas A&M

14. Michigan

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

16. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. Fresno State

22. Auburn

23. Kentucky

24. Baylor

25. Wake Forest

Others receiving votes: Texas 101, Boston College 91, NC State 70, San Diego State 69, Maryland 59, Wisconsin 56, SMU 54, Virginia Tech 39, LSU 36, Iowa State 31, Army 23, Arizona State 12, UTSA 11, Liberty 11, North Carolina 10, UCF 9, Oregon State 7, Appalachian State 3, Louisiana 3, Louisville 2, Indiana 2, Wyoming 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 14, Wisconsin 15, North Carolina 20

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5

To be released on 9/27.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5

To be released on 9/27.