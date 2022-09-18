College football rankings: Week 4, 2022

College football rankings for week 4 of the 2022 season have been released, which features the same top seven teams holding serve at the top of the AP Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday, held off the Alabama Crimson Tide for the top spot in the AP Poll. Georgia and Alabama kept their top two spots, with Georgia receiving 59 of the 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs also overtook Alabama in the Coaches’ Poll, securing 40 of the 65 selections for the top spot.

The third through seventh positions remained the same as last week in the AP Poll. Ohio State is third, and they are followed by Michigan in fourth, Clemson in fifth, Oklahoma in sixth, and USC in seventh. The teams are ranked the same in the Coaches’ Poll, though Michigan and Clemson traded spots, and USC rose one spot.

The Oregon Ducks made the biggest jump in the polls on the strength of a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU. The Ducks moved up 10 spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 and 6 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 18. Penn State leapt eight spots in both polls following a resounding 41-12 decision at Auburn on Saturday.

Michigan State tumbled out of the AP poll and fell 12 notches in the Coaches’ Poll following an 11-point loss at Washington Saturday. The Huskies entered the rankings at No. 18 following the win. Pittsburgh departed the Coaches’ Poll after a 34-13 victory over Western Michigan.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 4 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 4

1. Georgia (59)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. NC State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pittsburgh

25. Miami FL

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Dropped from rankings: Michigan State 11

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 4

1. Georgia (40)

2. Alabama (24)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. NC State

12. Tennessee

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. BYU

24. Washington

25. Miami FL

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh 25.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4

To be released on Monday.