College football rankings: Week 3, 2023

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2023 season have been released. Georgia remains the top-ranked team, while Texas moved into 4th in the AP Poll and 6th in the Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot in both polls after a 45-3 home victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Texas Longhorns made a big jump in both polls following their 34-24 victory on the road over the previously third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas moved up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 4 and four spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.

After suffering their first loss of the season and first home non-conference loss since 2007, the Crimson Tide dropped seven spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls to No. 10.

The top three teams are the same in both Week 3 polls: Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State. Texas and USC are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the AP Poll, while Ohio State is fourth and USC is fifth in the Coaches Poll.

Wisconsin, Tulane, and Texas A&M dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 3

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Florida State (3)

4. Texas (2)

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami FL

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1

Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 19, Texas A&M 23, Tulane 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 3

1. Georgia (64)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon State

18. North Carolina

19. Ole Miss

20. Duke

21. Colorado

22. Clemson

23. Miami

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: Washington State 80, Kentucky 38, Texas Christian 26, Auburn 23, Texas A&M 21, Fresno State 21, Kansas 17, Tulane 16, Missouri 14, Maryland 14, Wake Forest 13, Oklahoma State 12, Central Florida 11, Arkansas 10, Syracuse 9, Cincinnati 8, Wisconsin 7, Mississippi State 7, Wyoming 6, Minnesota 6, Air Force 5, South Carolina 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 3, James Madison 2, Michigan State 1

Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 19, Tulane 22, Texas A&M 23

