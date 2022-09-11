College football rankings: Week 3, 2022

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2022 season have been released, which features a change at the top of the AP Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Samford Bulldogs 33-0 on Saturday, jumped over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the top spot in the AP Poll. Georgia’s shutout win along with Alabama’s close victory over unranked Texas, 20-19, lifted the Bulldogs to the top.

The third through fifth positions remained the same as last week. Ohio State is third, and they are followed by Michigan in fourth and Clemson in fifth.

The Kentucky Wildcats made the biggest jump in the polls following their 26-16 road victory over then No. 12 Florida. The Wildcats moved up 11 spots in the AP Poll to No. 9 and 10 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10. BYU and Tennessee both moved up nine spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and No. 15, respectively, following wins over ranked teams on Saturday.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls, while Houston fell from the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 3 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 3

1. Georgia (53)

2. Alabama (9)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami FL

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. NC State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pitt

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 8, Wisconsin 19, Houston 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 3

1. Alabama (39)

2. Georgia (25)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. USC

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Arkansas

12. NC State

13. Miami

14. BYU

15. Utah

16. Tennessee

17. Ole Miss

18. Wake Forest

19. Baylor

20. Texas

21. Florida

22. Texas A&M

23. Penn State

24. Oregon

25. Pitt

Others receiving votes: Florida State 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 50, Air Force 48, Kansas State 46, Wisconsin 43, Marshall 40, Notre Dame 35, Mississippi State 31, Washington State 29, Houston 25, Texas Tech 24, Oregon State 24, Minnesota 23, TCU 18, Auburn 16, North Carolina 10, Syracuse 7, Washington 6, Iowa State 4, UCLA 4

Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 9, Wisconsin 18

