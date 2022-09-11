College football rankings: Week 3, 2022

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2022 season have been released, which features a change at the top of the AP Poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Samford Bulldogs 33-0 on Saturday, jumped over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the top spot in the AP Poll. Georgia’s shutout win along with Alabama’s close victory over unranked Texas, 20-19, lifted the Bulldogs to the top.
The third through fifth positions remained the same as last week. Ohio State is third, and they are followed by Michigan in fourth and Clemson in fifth.
The Kentucky Wildcats made the biggest jump in the polls following their 26-16 road victory over then No. 12 Florida. The Wildcats moved up 11 spots in the AP Poll to No. 9 and 10 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10. BYU and Tennessee both moved up nine spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and No. 15, respectively, following wins over ranked teams on Saturday.
Notre Dame and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls, while Houston fell from the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 3 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 3
1. Georgia (53)
2. Alabama (9)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Miami FL
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. NC State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pitt
24. Texas A&M
25. Oregon
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1
Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 8, Wisconsin 19, Houston 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 3
1. Alabama (39)
2. Georgia (25)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
7. Oklahoma State
8. USC
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. Arkansas
12. NC State
13. Miami
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Tennessee
17. Ole Miss
18. Wake Forest
19. Baylor
20. Texas
21. Florida
22. Texas A&M
23. Penn State
24. Oregon
25. Pitt
Others receiving votes: Florida State 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 50, Air Force 48, Kansas State 46, Wisconsin 43, Marshall 40, Notre Dame 35, Mississippi State 31, Washington State 29, Houston 25, Texas Tech 24, Oregon State 24, Minnesota 23, TCU 18, Auburn 16, North Carolina 10, Syracuse 7, Washington 6, Iowa State 4, UCLA 4
Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 9, Wisconsin 18
At 36th Notre Dame is still ridiculously overated.
Also …Ohio State was underwhelming in beating two terrible teams at home. Not sure they’ve done anything to justify what seems to be just an assumption that they belong in the same conversation with Georgia and Alabama.
Why are you including Alabama in the conversation?
Why Texas A&M ranked in both polls and not App St? I am fine with leaving both off the rankings since they both lost a home game, but App St won and controlled the line of scrimmage at Kyle Field.