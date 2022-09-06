College football rankings: Week 2, 2022

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2022 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Georgia moved into second-place in both polls.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who crushed the previously 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, moved up one spot to second in both polls, while Ohio State dropped one spot even though the Buckeyes defeated then No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10.
The Florida Gators made the biggest jump in the polls following their 29-26 victory over then No. 7 Utah. The Gators went from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
The top three teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. Michigan is fourth in the AP Poll and fifth in the Coaches Poll, while Clemson is fifth in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.
Cincinnati dropped out of both polls, while Oregon fell from the AP Poll and Houston dropped out of the Coaches Poll.
In the Stats Performs FCS Top 25 Poll, North Dakota State remained on top with 52 of the 54 first-place votes after defeating Drake 56-14. The remainder of the top seven teams are also unchanged: South Dakota State (2), Montana (3), Montana State (4), Missouri State (5), Villanova (6), and Sacramento State (7).
Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 2
1. Alabama (44)
2. Georgia (17)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami FL
16. Arkansas
17. Pitt
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole Miss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, UCF 22, Fresno State 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
Dropped from rankings: Oregon 11, Cincinnati 23
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2
1. Alabama (57)
2. Georgia (6)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
12. USC
13. NC State
14. Pitt
15. Utah
16. Miami FL
17. Arkansas
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Kentucky
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Ole Miss
24. Oregon
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143, Penn State 138, Houston 137, Cincinnati 61, Iowa 44, Mississippi State 34, Florida State 33, UCF 23, Fresno State 21, Air Force 18, Auburn 15, TCU 7, South Carolina 6, UCLA 6, Utah State 5, Minnesota 5, Syracuse 4, Oregon State 3, Texas Tech 1, Louisiana 1, North Carolina 1, Northwestern 1
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 22, Houston 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2
1. North Dakota State (52)
2. South Dakota State (2)
3. Montana
4. Montana State
5. Missouri State
6. Villanova
7. Sacramento State
8. UIW
9. ETSU
10. Delaware
11. Chattanooga
12. Eastern Washington
13. Jackson State
14. UT Martin
15. Holy Cross
16. Weber State
17. Southern Illinois
18. Stephen F. Austin
19. Kennesaw State
20. William & Mary
21. Southeastern Louisiana
22. Rhode Island
23. Mercer
24. Northern Iowa
25. Samford
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Richmond 104, UC Davis 85, Eastern Kentucky 67, South Dakota 44, Furman 31, Dartmouth 30, New Hampshire 14, Elon 13, North Dakota 11, North Carolina Central 3, Austin Peay 3
Dropped from rankings: Richmond 24, UC Davis 25
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2
1. North Dakota State (26)
2. Montana (1)
3. South Dakota State (1)
4. Montana State
5. Villanova
6. Sacramento State
7. Missouri State
8. ETSU
9. UIW
10. Chattanooga
11. Eastern Washington
12. Stephen F. Austin
13. Delaware
14. UT Martin
15. Jackson State
16. Holy Cross
17. Weber State
18. Kennesaw State
19. Southern Illinois
20(t). Rhode Island
20(t). Southeastern Louisiana
22. William & Mary
23. Mercer
24. Northern Iowa
25. UC Davis
Others receiving votes: Samford 59, Richmond 44, Furman 30, Harvard 22, Portland State 18, Illinois State 17, Dartmouth 16, Austin Peay 14, Princeton 12, Fordham 10, Central Arkansas 7, Houston Baptist 7, South Dakota 5, VMI 5, Youngstown State 4, Florida A&M 3, North Carolina Central 3, Elon 2, Georgetown 2, North Dakota 2, Eastern Illinois 1, Eastern Kentucky 1, Idaho 1, Nicholls 1, South Carolina State 1
Dropped from rankings: Richmond (24t)
Say what you want. How do a team get punished by beating a top 5 school by dropping 1 spot. But Georgia can beat their opponent out of the Top 25 and get rewarded by moving up a spot. Alabama who played a lesser opponent should have dropped two spots.