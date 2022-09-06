College football rankings: Week 2, 2022

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2022 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Georgia moved into second-place in both polls.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who crushed the previously 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, moved up one spot to second in both polls, while Ohio State dropped one spot even though the Buckeyes defeated then No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10.

The Florida Gators made the biggest jump in the polls following their 29-26 victory over then No. 7 Utah. The Gators went from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

The top three teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. Michigan is fourth in the AP Poll and fifth in the Coaches Poll, while Clemson is fifth in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.

Cincinnati dropped out of both polls, while Oregon fell from the AP Poll and Houston dropped out of the Coaches Poll.

In the Stats Performs FCS Top 25 Poll, North Dakota State remained on top with 52 of the 54 first-place votes after defeating Drake 56-14. The remainder of the top seven teams are also unchanged: South Dakota State (2), Montana (3), Montana State (4), Missouri State (5), Villanova (6), and Sacramento State (7).

Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 2

1. Alabama (44)

2. Georgia (17)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. USC

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami FL

16. Arkansas

17. Pitt

18. NC State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, UCF 22, Fresno State 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Dropped from rankings: Oregon 11, Cincinnati 23

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2

1. Alabama (57)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. USC

13. NC State

14. Pitt

15. Utah

16. Miami FL

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143, Penn State 138, Houston 137, Cincinnati 61, Iowa 44, Mississippi State 34, Florida State 33, UCF 23, Fresno State 21, Air Force 18, Auburn 15, TCU 7, South Carolina 6, UCLA 6, Utah State 5, Minnesota 5, Syracuse 4, Oregon State 3, Texas Tech 1, Louisiana 1, North Carolina 1, Northwestern 1

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 22, Houston 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2

1. North Dakota State (52)

2. South Dakota State (2)

3. Montana

4. Montana State

5. Missouri State

6. Villanova

7. Sacramento State

8. UIW

9. ETSU

10. Delaware

11. Chattanooga

12. Eastern Washington

13. Jackson State

14. UT Martin

15. Holy Cross

16. Weber State

17. Southern Illinois

18. Stephen F. Austin

19. Kennesaw State

20. William & Mary

21. Southeastern Louisiana

22. Rhode Island

23. Mercer

24. Northern Iowa

25. Samford

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Richmond 104, UC Davis 85, Eastern Kentucky 67, South Dakota 44, Furman 31, Dartmouth 30, New Hampshire 14, Elon 13, North Dakota 11, North Carolina Central 3, Austin Peay 3

Dropped from rankings: Richmond 24, UC Davis 25

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. North Dakota State (26)

2. Montana (1)

3. South Dakota State (1)

4. Montana State

5. Villanova

6. Sacramento State

7. Missouri State

8. ETSU

9. UIW

10. Chattanooga

11. Eastern Washington

12. Stephen F. Austin

13. Delaware

14. UT Martin

15. Jackson State

16. Holy Cross

17. Weber State

18. Kennesaw State

19. Southern Illinois

20(t). Rhode Island

20(t). Southeastern Louisiana

22. William & Mary

23. Mercer

24. Northern Iowa

25. UC Davis

Others receiving votes: Samford 59, Richmond 44, Furman 30, Harvard 22, Portland State 18, Illinois State 17, Dartmouth 16, Austin Peay 14, Princeton 12, Fordham 10, Central Arkansas 7, Houston Baptist 7, South Dakota 5, VMI 5, Youngstown State 4, Florida A&M 3, North Carolina Central 3, Elon 2, Georgetown 2, North Dakota 2, Eastern Illinois 1, Eastern Kentucky 1, Idaho 1, Nicholls 1, South Carolina State 1

Dropped from rankings: Richmond (24t)