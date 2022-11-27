College football rankings: Week 14, 2022

College football rankings for week 14 of the 2022 season have been released, and the Michigan Wolverines have moved into second place.

Michigan moved up one spot to second in both the AP and Coaches polls after they defeated the previously second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. It was Michigan’s first victory in Columbus since Nov. 18, 2000.

TCU and USC also moved up one spot each following victories on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are now third after they crushed the Iowa State Cyclones at home, 62-14, while USC is now fourth after their 38-27 victory at home over the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home, 37-14.

Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and Coastal Carolina each dropped out of both the AP and Coaches’ Polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 14 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 14

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (5)

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. North Carolina

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Dropped from rankings: Ole Miss 20, Cincinnati 21, Coastal Carolina 23

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 14

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (3)

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Penn State

8. Tennessee

9. Washington

10. Kansas State

11. Clemson

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. North Carolina

23. UCF

24. UTSA

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Ole Miss 83, Troy 58, NC State 58, Cincinnati 49, Boise State 37, Purdue 36, Pittsburgh 36, Coastal Carolina 26, Air Force 19, South Alabama 15, Illinois 10, Duke 7, Minnesota 7, Iowa 6, Fresno State 2, James Madison 2, Wake Forest 1

Dropped from rankings: Ole Miss 19, Cincinnati 21, Coastal Carolina 23