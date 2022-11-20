College football rankings: Week 13, 2022

College football rankings for week 13 of the 2022 season have been released, and the USC Trojans have moved up to fifth.
USC moved up to No. 5 after defeating UCLA 48-45 on Saturday. It’s the first time in five years that the Trojans are ranked in the top five.
The Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, 16-6. Oho State remains in second, Michigan in third, and TCU in fourth in both polls.
Notre Dame made the biggest jump in the AP this week, moving up five spots to No. 13 after crushing Boston College 44-0.
Oklahoma State (24) dropped out of both the AP and Coaches’ Polls following their loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. NC State (25) and UCF (18) dropped out of the Coaches Poll.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 13 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 13
1. Georgia (62)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. USC
6. LSU
7. Clemson
8. Alabama
9. Tennessee
10. Oregon
11. Penn State
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Kansas State
16. Florida State
17. UCLA
18. North Carolina
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Cincinnati
22. Oregon State
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Texas
25. UCF
Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 24
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 13
1. Georgia (59)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan (2)
4. TCU
5. USC
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Penn State
11. Tennessee
12. Washington
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Ole Miss
20. Tulane
21. Cincinnati
22. Oregon State
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Texas
25. UTSA
Others receiving votes: UCF 41, Troy 39, South Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 17, Wake Forest 16, Iowa 15, Louisville 9, Boise State 9, Illinois 8, South Alabama 8, Air Force 6, Purdue 5, Liberty 3, Washington State 3, Georgia Tech 2, Mississippi State 1
Dropped from rankings: UCF 18, Oklahoma State 24, NC State 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13
To be released on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13
To be released on Monday.