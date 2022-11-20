College football rankings: Week 13, 2022

College football rankings for week 13 of the 2022 season have been released, and the USC Trojans have moved up to fifth.

USC moved up to No. 5 after defeating UCLA 48-45 on Saturday. It’s the first time in five years that the Trojans are ranked in the top five.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, 16-6. Oho State remains in second, Michigan in third, and TCU in fourth in both polls.

Notre Dame made the biggest jump in the AP this week, moving up five spots to No. 13 after crushing Boston College 44-0.

Oklahoma State (24) dropped out of both the AP and Coaches’ Polls following their loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. NC State (25) and UCF (18) dropped out of the Coaches Poll.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 13 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 13

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Alabama

9. Tennessee

10. Oregon

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Kansas State

16. Florida State

17. UCLA

18. North Carolina

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Cincinnati

22. Oregon State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. UCF

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 13

1. Georgia (59)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan (2)

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. Tennessee

12. Washington

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Ole Miss

20. Tulane

21. Cincinnati

22. Oregon State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. UTSA

Others receiving votes: UCF 41, Troy 39, South Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 17, Wake Forest 16, Iowa 15, Louisville 9, Boise State 9, Illinois 8, South Alabama 8, Air Force 6, Purdue 5, Liberty 3, Washington State 3, Georgia Tech 2, Mississippi State 1

Dropped from rankings: UCF 18, Oklahoma State 24, NC State 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13

To be released on Monday.