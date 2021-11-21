College football rankings: Week 13, 2021

College football rankings for week 13 of the 2021 season have been released and there has been some movement in the top five.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) crushed the 7th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 56-7 at home, which pushed them up three spots in the AP Poll to No. 2 and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 3.

As a result, the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped to No. 3 in the AP Poll, but remained No. 2 in the Coaches Poll. That pushed the Cincinnati Bearcats down one to No. 4 in both polls.

Georgia remains number one in both polls for the seventh consecutive week. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines both moved up and are just outside the top four at No. 5 and No. 6 in both polls, respectively.

Arkansas (22) dropped out of the Coaches Poll and fell four spots to No. 25 in the AP Poll following a 42-35 loss at Alabama this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 13 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses).

AP Poll – Week 13

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. UTSA

16. Utah

17. Iowa

18. Wisconsin

19. Houston

20. Pitt

21. Wake Forest

22. San Diego State

23. Louisiana

24. NC State

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

Dropped from rankings: None

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 13

1. Georgia (62)

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Iowa

13. Michigan State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Houston

17. Pitt

18. Wisconsin

19. Utah

20. UTSA

21. Wake Forest

22. San Diego State

23. Louisiana

24. NC State

25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 67, Clemson 56, Mississippi State 42, Penn State 22, Appalachian State 20, Purdue 10, Air Force 9, Coastal Carolina 9, Oregon State 2

Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 22