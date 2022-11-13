College football rankings: Week 12, 2022

College football rankings for week 12 of the 2022 season have been released, and last week’s top five teams retained their spots in both polls.

Georgia remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after easily handling the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 45-19..

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0), Michigan Wolverines (10-0), TCU Horned Frogs (9-0), and Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) round out the top five. Each school claimed victory by 31 points or greater Saturday, except for TCU’s 17-10 decision over Texas.

Two Pac-12 teams sharply fell following losses to conference foes. Oregon tumbled six spots in the AP Poll and seven in the Coaches’ Poll following a loss to Washington. UCLA careened seven spots in the AP Poll and six in the Coaches’ Poll after a 34-28 setback to Arizona. The Washington victory propelled the Huskies nine spots in the AP Poll and six in the Coaches’ Poll to number 15 in both sets of rankings.

Tulane also slid in both polls after a 38-31 loss to UCF. The Green Wave dropped five spots in each grouping to numbers 21 and 22, respectively.

Texas, Liberty, and Illinois dropped out of both the AP and Coaches’ Polls following losses on Saturday. Kentucky departed the Coaches’ Poll after dropping a decision to Vanderbilt, while an NC State loss to Boston College cost the Wolfpack their spot in the AP Poll.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 12 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 12

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

Dropped from rankings: NC State 17, Texas 18, Liberty 19, Illinois 21

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 12

1. Georgia (61)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan (1)

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. USC

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. North Carolina

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. Kansas State

18. UCF

19. Notre Dame

20. Florida State

21. Cincinnati

22. Tulane

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Texas 76, Oregon State 62, Illinois 48, Texas-San Antonio 40, Troy 32, Minnesota 30, Duke 24, Liberty 9, Pittsburgh 8, Kentucky 8, Florida 8, Boise State 5, Air Force 5, Wake Forest 3, South Alabama 2, Toledo 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas 18, Liberty 19, Illinois 20, Kentucky 24

