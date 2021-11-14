College football rankings: Week 12, 2021

College football rankings for week 12 of the 2021 season have been released. Ohio State and Baylor both moved up following Saturday’s results.
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 59-31 at home, which pushed them up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 5 and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 4.
The Baylor Bears (8-2) defeated the previously unbeaten Oklahoma Sooners 27-14 in Waco. The win vaulted the Bears up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 11 and five spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 13.
Georgia remains a unanimous number one in both polls, while Alabama jumped Cincinnati in the AP Poll and is now ranked second in both polls, while Cincinnati is now third in both. Oregon (4) and Ohio State (5) round out the Top 5 in the AP Poll, while they are reversed in the Coaches Poll.
Auburn (16), Coastal Carolina (22), and Penn State (23) each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 12 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 12
1. Georgia (62)
2. Alabama
3. Cincinnati
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Notre Dame
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma State
10. Ole Miss
11. Baylor
12. Oklahoma
13. Wake Forest
14. BYU
15. UTSA
16. Texas A&M
17. Houston
18. Iowa
19. Wisconsin
20. Pitt
21. Arkansas
22. Louisiana
23. San Diego State
24. Utah
25. NC State
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4
Dropped from rankings: Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 22, Penn State 23
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 12
1. Georgia (62)
2. Alabama
3. Cincinnati
4. Ohio State
5. Oregon
6. Notre Dame
7. Michigan
8. Michigan State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Ole Miss
11. Oklahoma
12. Wake Forest
13. Baylor
14. Iowa
15. BYU
16. Texas A&M
17. Houston
18. UTSA
19. Pitt
20. Wisconsin
21. Louisiana
22. Arkansas
23. San Diego State
24. NC State
25. Utah
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 113, SMU 45, Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 31, Mississippi State 26, Penn State 20, Auburn 18, Utah State 9, Purdue 7, Louisville 5, Kansas State 4, Fresno State 4, Clemson 4, Arizona State 2
Dropped from rankings: Auburn 20, Coastal Carolina 21, Penn State 23
STATS Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12
To be released on Monday, Nov. 15.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12
To be released on Monday, Nov. 15.