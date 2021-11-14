College football rankings: Week 12, 2021

College football rankings for week 12 of the 2021 season have been released. Ohio State and Baylor both moved up following Saturday’s results.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 59-31 at home, which pushed them up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 5 and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 4.

The Baylor Bears (8-2) defeated the previously unbeaten Oklahoma Sooners 27-14 in Waco. The win vaulted the Bears up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 11 and five spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 13.

Georgia remains a unanimous number one in both polls, while Alabama jumped Cincinnati in the AP Poll and is now ranked second in both polls, while Cincinnati is now third in both. Oregon (4) and Ohio State (5) round out the Top 5 in the AP Poll, while they are reversed in the Coaches Poll.

Auburn (16), Coastal Carolina (22), and Penn State (23) each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 12 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 12

1. Georgia (62)

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

11. Baylor

12. Oklahoma

13. Wake Forest

14. BYU

15. UTSA

16. Texas A&M

17. Houston

18. Iowa

19. Wisconsin

20. Pitt

21. Arkansas

22. Louisiana

23. San Diego State

24. Utah

25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 22, Penn State 23

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 12

1. Georgia (62)

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan

8. Michigan State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

11. Oklahoma

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. Iowa

15. BYU

16. Texas A&M

17. Houston

18. UTSA

19. Pitt

20. Wisconsin

21. Louisiana

22. Arkansas

23. San Diego State

24. NC State

25. Utah

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 113, SMU 45, Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 31, Mississippi State 26, Penn State 20, Auburn 18, Utah State 9, Purdue 7, Louisville 5, Kansas State 4, Fresno State 4, Clemson 4, Arizona State 2

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 20, Coastal Carolina 21, Penn State 23

STATS Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12

To be released on Monday, Nov. 15.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12

To be released on Monday, Nov. 15.