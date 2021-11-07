College football rankings: Week 11, 2021

College football rankings for week 11 of the 2021 season have been released. Oregon moved up, while Michigan State dropped following Saturday’s results.

The Oregon Ducks (8-1) defeated the Washington Huskies 26-16 on the road, which pushed them up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.

The Michigan State Spartans (8-1) dropped their first game of the season on the road at the hands of Purdue, 40-29. The loss dropped the Spartans three spots in the AP Poll to No. 8 and three spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 9.

Three teams made modest jumps in the AP Poll following victories on Saturday. The Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) moved up three spots to No. 12, the BYU Cougars (8-2) moved up three spots to No. 14, and the Houston Cougars (8-1) moved up three spots to No. 17.

The top five in the AP Poll is now (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (4) Alabama, (3) Oklahoma, and (5) Oregon, while the top five in the Coaches Poll is (1) Georgia, (2) Alabama, (3) Cincinnati, (4) Oklahoma, and (5) Ohio State.

Kentucky and SMU dropped out of both polls, while Fresno State dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 11 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 11

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan State

9. Michigan

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Ole Miss

13. Wake Forest

14. BYU

15. UTSA

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Baylor

19. Iowa

20. Wisconsin

21. NC State

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Penn State

24. Louisiana

25. Pitt

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 18, SMU 23, Fresno State 25

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 11

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Michigan State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Ole Miss

13. Wake Forest

14. Iowa

15. BYU

16. UTSA

17. Houston

18. Baylor

19. NC State

20. Auburn

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Pitt

23. Penn State

24. Wisconsin

25. Louisiana

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 116, San Diego State 103, Purdue 77, Kentucky 74, Utah 34, Iowa State 21, Appalachian State 19, SMU 18, Minnesota 10, Nevada 3, Fresno State 3, Clemson 3, Tennessee 2, Arizona State 1

Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 17, SMU 24

