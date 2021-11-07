College football rankings: Week 11, 2021

College football rankings for week 11 of the 2021 season have been released. Oregon moved up, while Michigan State dropped following Saturday’s results.
The Oregon Ducks (8-1) defeated the Washington Huskies 26-16 on the road, which pushed them up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.
The Michigan State Spartans (8-1) dropped their first game of the season on the road at the hands of Purdue, 40-29. The loss dropped the Spartans three spots in the AP Poll to No. 8 and three spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 9.
Three teams made modest jumps in the AP Poll following victories on Saturday. The Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) moved up three spots to No. 12, the BYU Cougars (8-2) moved up three spots to No. 14, and the Houston Cougars (8-1) moved up three spots to No. 17.
The top five in the AP Poll is now (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (4) Alabama, (3) Oklahoma, and (5) Oregon, while the top five in the Coaches Poll is (1) Georgia, (2) Alabama, (3) Cincinnati, (4) Oklahoma, and (5) Ohio State.
Kentucky and SMU dropped out of both polls, while Fresno State dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 11 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 11
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan State
9. Michigan
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Ole Miss
13. Wake Forest
14. BYU
15. UTSA
16. Auburn
17. Houston
18. Baylor
19. Iowa
20. Wisconsin
21. NC State
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Penn State
24. Louisiana
25. Pitt
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1
Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 18, SMU 23, Fresno State 25
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 11
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Cincinnati
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Oregon
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Michigan State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Ole Miss
13. Wake Forest
14. Iowa
15. BYU
16. UTSA
17. Houston
18. Baylor
19. NC State
20. Auburn
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Pitt
23. Penn State
24. Wisconsin
25. Louisiana
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 116, San Diego State 103, Purdue 77, Kentucky 74, Utah 34, Iowa State 21, Appalachian State 19, SMU 18, Minnesota 10, Nevada 3, Fresno State 3, Clemson 3, Tennessee 2, Arizona State 1
Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 17, SMU 24
STATS Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11
To be released on Monday, Nov. 8.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11
To be released on Monday, Nov. 8.
@KevinKelley,
Dan-ke for publishing the 63 sports writers Poll VS the BCS, LLC : C onference F ive P referential Committee of 15.
For example, sports writers got it right placing Spartans ahead of Wolverines. When you beat your rival head to head & each of You has 1 loss in conference there are only prejudiced reasons why UM = ahead in the Sports Information Directors Poll.
Regarding the 1AA College Football Playoff Poll. Only 2 Weeks of the regular season left & equal opportunity is there for unranked Conference Leaders to win & position themselves well in the Seeding for the 1st Round November 27, 2021.