College football rankings: Week 10, 2021

College football rankings for week 10 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia remains in first, while Michigan State moved into the top five.

The Michigan State Spartans (8-0) moved up three spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll after upsetting the 6th-ranked Michigan Wolverines 37-33 in East Lansing. The Spartans moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 6.

Several teams made big jumps in the AP Poll following victories on Saturday. The Auburn Tigers moved up six spots to No. 12, the UTSA Roadrunners (8-0) moved up seven spots to No. 16, and the BYU Cougars (7-2) moved up eight spots to No. 17.

The top five in the AP Poll is now (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (4) Alabama, (3) Oklahoma, and (5) Michigan State while the top five in the Coaches Poll is (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (3) Alabama, (4) Oklahoma, and (5) Ohio State.

Iowa State and San Diego State dropped out of both polls, while Pitt dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 10 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 10

1. Georgia (63)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Michigan State

6. Ohio State

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan

10. Wake Forest

11. Oklahoma State

12. Auburn

13. Texas A&M

14. Baylor

15. Ole Miss

16. UTSA

17. BYU

18. Kentucky

19. Iowa

20. Houston

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Penn State

23. SMU

24. Louisiana

25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh 17, San Diego State 21, Iowa State 22

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 10

1. Georgia (64)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Wake Forest

10. Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Texas A&M

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa

17. Kentucky

18. UTSA

19. Houston

20. BYU

21. Coastal Carolina

22. NC State

23. Penn State

24. SMU

25. Pitt

Others receiving votes: Louisiana 156, Fresno State 73, San Diego State 65, Arkansas 65, Minnesota 29, Wisconsin 26, Mississippi State 20, Appalachian State 10, Utah 10, Air Force 9, Liberty 4, Clemson 4, Iowa State 4, Arizona State 1

Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, Iowa State 23

STATS Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10

To be released Monday, Nov. 1.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10

To be released Monday, Nov. 1.