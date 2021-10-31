College football rankings: Week 10, 2021

College football rankings for week 10 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia remains in first, while Michigan State moved into the top five.
The Michigan State Spartans (8-0) moved up three spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll after upsetting the 6th-ranked Michigan Wolverines 37-33 in East Lansing. The Spartans moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 6.
Several teams made big jumps in the AP Poll following victories on Saturday. The Auburn Tigers moved up six spots to No. 12, the UTSA Roadrunners (8-0) moved up seven spots to No. 16, and the BYU Cougars (7-2) moved up eight spots to No. 17.
The top five in the AP Poll is now (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (4) Alabama, (3) Oklahoma, and (5) Michigan State while the top five in the Coaches Poll is (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (3) Alabama, (4) Oklahoma, and (5) Ohio State.
Iowa State and San Diego State dropped out of both polls, while Pitt dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 10 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 10
1. Georgia (63)
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Michigan State
6. Ohio State
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame
9. Michigan
10. Wake Forest
11. Oklahoma State
12. Auburn
13. Texas A&M
14. Baylor
15. Ole Miss
16. UTSA
17. BYU
18. Kentucky
19. Iowa
20. Houston
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Penn State
23. SMU
24. Louisiana
25. Fresno State
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2
Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh 17, San Diego State 21, Iowa State 22
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 10
1. Georgia (64)
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan State
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame
9. Wake Forest
10. Michigan
11. Oklahoma State
12. Texas A&M
13. Baylor
14. Auburn
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa
17. Kentucky
18. UTSA
19. Houston
20. BYU
21. Coastal Carolina
22. NC State
23. Penn State
24. SMU
25. Pitt
Others receiving votes: Louisiana 156, Fresno State 73, San Diego State 65, Arkansas 65, Minnesota 29, Wisconsin 26, Mississippi State 20, Appalachian State 10, Utah 10, Air Force 9, Liberty 4, Clemson 4, Iowa State 4, Arizona State 1
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, Iowa State 23
STATS Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10
To be released Monday, Nov. 1.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10
To be released Monday, Nov. 1.
Projected CFP semifinals based on this week’s rankings (NOTE: No multiple teams from the same conference for accountability purposes):
Cotton Bowl Classic: #1 Georgia vs. #4 Michigan State
Orange Bowl: #2 Cincinnati vs. #3 Oklahoma
New Year’s Six matchups include:
Fiesta Bowl: #9 Michigan vs. #12 Auburn
Peach Bowl: #8 Notre Dame vs. #10 Wake Forest
Rose Bowl Game: #6 Ohio State vs. #7 Oregon
Sugar Bowl: #5 Alabama vs. #11 Oklahoma State
