College football rankings: Washington moves into Top 5

College football rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Washington Huskies have moved into the Top 5.

Washington defeated the previously eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks 36-33 on Saturday and improved their overall record this season to 6-0. As a result, the Huskies moved up two spots in the AP Poll and one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 5.

Following the loss, Oregon dropped only one spot in the AP Poll to No. 9 and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 11.

Georgia (6-0) held onto the top spot again in both polls after a 37-20 road victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, the Bulldogs lost seven first-place votes and are now down to 43. The remaining first-place votes this week went to Michigan (16), Ohio State (1), Florida State (1), and Washington (2).

The top five in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll is exactly the same this week. Following Georgia is Michigan in second, Ohio State in third, Florida State in fourth, and Washington in fifth.

Air Force (6-0) and Tulane (5-1) entered the AP Poll at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively, and are the only ranked non-power conference teams. Washington State, Kansas, and Kentucky dropped out of both polls, while Miami dropped out of the AP Poll.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 8

1. Georgia (43)

2. Michigan (16)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State (1)

5. Washington (2)

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Oregon State

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Duke

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington State 11, Fresno State 6, Liberty 5, Wyoming 4, Kentucky 4, Kansas 2, Miami 1, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma State 1.

Dropped from rankings: Washington State 19, Kansas 23, Kentucky 24, Miami 25.

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 8

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma (1)

T8. Texas

T8. Alabama

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67, Clemson 54, Florida 29, Fresno State 21, Washington State 20, Arizona 13, Wyoming 12, Miami 12, Oklahoma State 12, Maryland 11, Kentucky 9, Liberty 5, Kansas State 5, UNLV 4, Texas A&M 4, West Virginia 3, Kansas 1, Memphis 1.

Dropped from rankings: Washington State 19, Kentucky 23, Kansas 24.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 8

To be announced on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8

To be announced on Monday.