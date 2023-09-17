College football rankings: Oregon moves into AP Top 10

College football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oregon Ducks have moved into the top ten of the AP Poll.
Oregon moved up three spots in the AP Poll to No. 10 after their 55-10 blowout win at home against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Ducks (3-0) moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 11.
Next week, Oregon will take on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, who defeated the in-state rival Colorado State Rams, 43-35, in double-overtime late Saturday night to remain undefeated at 3-0. Colorado dropped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 19, while moving up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 19.
The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot in both polls after a 24-14 home victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia fell behind 14-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half for their 20th-consecutive victory dating back to the 2021 season.
The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Florida State (4), and USC (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Florida State (3), Ohio State (4), and USC (5).
The Kansas State Wildcats dropped out of both polls following a loss on the road at Missouri this weekend.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 4
1. Georgia (57)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Texas (3)
4. Florida State (1)
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida
Others receiving votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas State 54, TCU 21, Fresno State 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 15
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 4
1. Georgia (62)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State (1)
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Utah
11. Oregon
12. Alabama
13. LSU
14. Oklahoma
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Tennessee
21. Miami
22. Iowa
23. Clemson
24. Washington State
25. UCLA
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 114, Missouri 44, Fresno State 43, Florida 41, Kentucky 28, Texas Christian 26, Maryland 19, Kansas 17, Auburn 16, Texas A&M 11, Syracuse 10, Air Force 9, Tulane 7, Central Florida 5, Wyoming 3, Ohio 3, James Madison 3, Wake Forest 2, Louisville 2, Memphis 1, Brigham Young 1, Arkansas 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 15
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4
To be announced on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4
To be announced on Monday.