College football rankings: Oregon moves into AP Top 10

College football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oregon Ducks have moved into the top ten of the AP Poll.

Oregon moved up three spots in the AP Poll to No. 10 after their 55-10 blowout win at home against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Ducks (3-0) moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 11.

Next week, Oregon will take on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, who defeated the in-state rival Colorado State Rams, 43-35, in double-overtime late Saturday night to remain undefeated at 3-0. Colorado dropped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 19, while moving up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 19.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot in both polls after a 24-14 home victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia fell behind 14-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half for their 20th-consecutive victory dating back to the 2021 season.

The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Florida State (4), and USC (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Florida State (3), Ohio State (4), and USC (5).

The Kansas State Wildcats dropped out of both polls following a loss on the road at Missouri this weekend.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 4

1. Georgia (57)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Texas (3)

4. Florida State (1)

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida

Others receiving votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas State 54, TCU 21, Fresno State 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 15

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 4

1. Georgia (62)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State (1)

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Utah

11. Oregon

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Tennessee

21. Miami

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Washington State

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 114, Missouri 44, Fresno State 43, Florida 41, Kentucky 28, Texas Christian 26, Maryland 19, Kansas 17, Auburn 16, Texas A&M 11, Syracuse 10, Air Force 9, Tulane 7, Central Florida 5, Wyoming 3, Ohio 3, James Madison 3, Wake Forest 2, Louisville 2, Memphis 1, Brigham Young 1, Arkansas 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 15

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4

