College football rankings: Oklahoma moves into Top 5

College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oklahoma Sooners have moved into the Top 5.

Oklahoma defeated the previously third-ranked Texas Longhorns 34-30 on Saturday and improved their record this season to 6-0. As a result, the Sooners vaulted seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 7.

Following the loss, Texas dropped six spots in the AP Poll to No. 9, which allowed Ohio State and Florida State to each move up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Georgia (6-0) held onto the top spot in both polls after a 51-13 home victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Oklahoma (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Penn State (5).

Fresno State dropped out of the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, while Miami dropped out of the Coaches Poll following losses this weekend.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 7

1. Georgia (50)

2. Michigan (11)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State (1)

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

19(t). Washington State

19(t). Tennessee

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.

Dropped from rankings: Fresno State 24.

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 7

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Florida State

5. Penn State

6. Washington (1)

7. Oklahoma

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Oregon State

15. Louisville

16. Utah

17. Tennessee

18. Duke

19. Washington State

20. LSU

21. Notre Dame

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Kansas

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Miami 74, Wyoming 60, Air Force 58, Iowa 57, Maryland 37, Clemson 33, West Virginia 24, Wisconsin 23, Texas A&M 22, Tulane 18, James Madison 9, Brigham Young 9, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Memphis 2, Florida 2, Liberty 1.

Dropped from rankings: Miami 17, Fresno State 24.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7

To be announced Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7

To be announced Monday.