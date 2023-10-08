College football rankings: Oklahoma moves into Top 5

College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oklahoma Sooners have moved into the Top 5.
Oklahoma defeated the previously third-ranked Texas Longhorns 34-30 on Saturday and improved their record this season to 6-0. As a result, the Sooners vaulted seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 7.
Following the loss, Texas dropped six spots in the AP Poll to No. 9, which allowed Ohio State and Florida State to each move up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Georgia (6-0) held onto the top spot in both polls after a 51-13 home victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.
The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Oklahoma (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Penn State (5).
Fresno State dropped out of the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, while Miami dropped out of the Coaches Poll following losses this weekend.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 7
1. Georgia (50)
2. Michigan (11)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Florida State (1)
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. Texas
10. USC
11. Alabama
12. North Carolina
13. Ole Miss
14. Louisville
15. Oregon State
16. Utah
17. Duke
18. UCLA
19(t). Washington State
19(t). Tennessee
21. Notre Dame
22. LSU
23. Kansas
24. Kentucky
25. Miami
Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.
Dropped from rankings: Fresno State 24.
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 7
1. Georgia (61)
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Florida State
5. Penn State
6. Washington (1)
7. Oklahoma
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Alabama
11. Texas
12. North Carolina
13. Ole Miss
14. Oregon State
15. Louisville
16. Utah
17. Tennessee
18. Duke
19. Washington State
20. LSU
21. Notre Dame
22. UCLA
23. Kentucky
24. Kansas
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: Miami 74, Wyoming 60, Air Force 58, Iowa 57, Maryland 37, Clemson 33, West Virginia 24, Wisconsin 23, Texas A&M 22, Tulane 18, James Madison 9, Brigham Young 9, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Memphis 2, Florida 2, Liberty 1.
Dropped from rankings: Miami 17, Fresno State 24.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7
To be announced Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7
To be announced Monday.