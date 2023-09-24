College football rankings: Ohio State moves into AP Top 5

College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have moved into the top five of the AP Poll.
Ohio State moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 4 after their 17-14 win on the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Buckeyes also moved up a spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 3.
As a result of the loss, Notre Dame dropped two spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll and four spots to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
The Oregon Ducks moved up to No. 9 in both polls after their 42-6 blowout victory over the Coach Prime-led Colorado Buffaloes, who dropped out of the rankings following the loss.
The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot in both polls after a 49-21 home victory over the UAB Blazers.
The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Ohio State (4), and Florida State (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Texas (5)
Colorado, UCLA, and Iowa dropped out of both polls, while Clemson fell from the Coaches Poll following losses this weekend.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 5
1. Georgia (55)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Texas (2)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Florida State (3)
6. Penn State
7. Washington (1)
8. USC
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Alabama
13. LSU
14. Oklahoma
15. North Carolina
16. Washington State
17. Duke
18. Miami
19. Oregon State
20. Ole Miss
21. Tennessee
22. Florida
23. Missouri
24. Kansas
25. Fresno State
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5
Dropped from rankings: Colorado 19, UCLA 22, Iowa 24
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 5
1. Georgia (61)
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Florida State
5. Texas
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington (1)
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Alabama
12. LSU
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. North Carolina
16. Duke
17. Washington State
18. Miami
19. Tennessee
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. Missouri
23. Florida
24. Kansas
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Fresno State 93, Kentucky 87, TCU 54, Maryland 39, UCLA 36, Texas A&M 36, Louisville 36, Clemson 35, Syracuse 32, Colorado 29, Air Force 24, Iowa 16, Tulane 11, Wyoming 8, Marshall 2, James Madison 2, Liberty 1, Georgia State 1
Dropped from rankings: Colorado 19, Iowa 22, Clemson 23, UCLA 25
