College football rankings: Ohio State moves into AP Top 5

College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have moved into the top five of the AP Poll.

Ohio State moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 4 after their 17-14 win on the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Buckeyes also moved up a spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 3.

As a result of the loss, Notre Dame dropped two spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll and four spots to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

The Oregon Ducks moved up to No. 9 in both polls after their 42-6 blowout victory over the Coach Prime-led Colorado Buffaloes, who dropped out of the rankings following the loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot in both polls after a 49-21 home victory over the UAB Blazers.

The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Ohio State (4), and Florida State (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Texas (5)

Colorado, UCLA, and Iowa dropped out of both polls, while Clemson fell from the Coaches Poll following losses this weekend.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 5

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Texas (2)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Florida State (3)

6. Penn State

7. Washington (1)

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5

Dropped from rankings: Colorado 19, UCLA 22, Iowa 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 5

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Florida State

5. Texas

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington (1)

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Alabama

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Duke

17. Washington State

18. Miami

19. Tennessee

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. Missouri

23. Florida

24. Kansas

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Fresno State 93, Kentucky 87, TCU 54, Maryland 39, UCLA 36, Texas A&M 36, Louisville 36, Clemson 35, Syracuse 32, Colorado 29, Air Force 24, Iowa 16, Tulane 11, Wyoming 8, Marshall 2, James Madison 2, Liberty 1, Georgia State 1

Dropped from rankings: Colorado 19, Iowa 22, Clemson 23, UCLA 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5

To be announced.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5

To be announced.