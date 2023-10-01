College football rankings: Kentucky debuts in Top 20

College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Kentucky Wildcats have made their debut in the Top 20.

Kentucky defeated the Florida Gators 33-14 on Saturday and improved their record this season to 5-0. As a result, the Wildcats moved into the AP Poll and Coaches Poll at No. 20, which sets up a Top 20 matchup next week when they travel to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia (5-0) held onto the top spot in both polls after a close win at Auburn, 27-20, but the Bulldogs lost 20 first-place votes in the AP Poll and are now down to 35. Michigan (5-0) received 12 first-place votes, while Texas (5-0) picked up 10, Ohio State (4-0) grabbed one, and Florida State (4-0) garnered four.

The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Ohio State (4), and Florida State (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Texas (4), and Florida State (5)

Kansas and Florida dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend, while Kansas State fell from the Coaches Poll even though they were idle.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 6

1. Georgia (35)

2. Michigan (12)

3. Texas (10)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Florida State (4)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas State 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.

Dropped from rankings: Florida 22, Kansas 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 6

1. Georgia (59)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Texas (1)

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. USC

8. Washington (1)

9. Oregon

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Oklahoma

13. North Carolina

14. Washington State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oregon State

17. Miami

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Kentucky

21. Duke

22. Mizzou

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas State 73, Texas A&M 59, Air Force 32, UCLA 29, Clemson 18, Iowa 17, Wyoming 12, Kansas 11, Tulane 10, James Madison 8, West Virginia 6, Brigham Young 5, Wisconsin 3, Marshall 3, Ohio 2, Memphis 1, Florida 1.

Dropped from rankings: Florida 23, Kansas 24, Kansas State 25.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6

To be announced Monday, Oct. 2.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6

To be announced Monday, Oct. 2.