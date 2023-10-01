College football rankings: Kentucky debuts in Top 20

College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Kentucky Wildcats have made their debut in the Top 20.
Kentucky defeated the Florida Gators 33-14 on Saturday and improved their record this season to 5-0. As a result, the Wildcats moved into the AP Poll and Coaches Poll at No. 20, which sets up a Top 20 matchup next week when they travel to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia (5-0) held onto the top spot in both polls after a close win at Auburn, 27-20, but the Bulldogs lost 20 first-place votes in the AP Poll and are now down to 35. Michigan (5-0) received 12 first-place votes, while Texas (5-0) picked up 10, Ohio State (4-0) grabbed one, and Florida State (4-0) garnered four.
The top five in the AP Poll is Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Texas (3), Ohio State (4), and Florida State (5). The Coaches Poll is led by Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Texas (4), and Florida State (5)
Kansas and Florida dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend, while Kansas State fell from the Coaches Poll even though they were idle.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 6
1. Georgia (35)
2. Michigan (12)
3. Texas (10)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Florida State (4)
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Washington State
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. Miami
18. Utah
19. Duke
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri
22. Tennessee
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas State 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.
Dropped from rankings: Florida 22, Kansas 24
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 6
1. Georgia (59)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Texas (1)
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. USC
8. Washington (1)
9. Oregon
10. Alabama
11. Notre Dame
12. Oklahoma
13. North Carolina
14. Washington State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oregon State
17. Miami
18. Tennessee
19. Utah
20. Kentucky
21. Duke
22. Mizzou
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas State 73, Texas A&M 59, Air Force 32, UCLA 29, Clemson 18, Iowa 17, Wyoming 12, Kansas 11, Tulane 10, James Madison 8, West Virginia 6, Brigham Young 5, Wisconsin 3, Marshall 3, Ohio 2, Memphis 1, Florida 1.
Dropped from rankings: Florida 23, Kansas 24, Kansas State 25.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6
To be announced Monday, Oct. 2.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6
To be announced Monday, Oct. 2.