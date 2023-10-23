College football rankings: AP Poll Top 6 remains unchanged

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Top 6 of the AP Poll remains unchanged from the previous week.
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0; 38 first-place votes) held onto the top spot in the AP Poll even though they were off on Saturday. Georgia will next take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 28 at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Michigan Wolverines (8-0; 19 first-place votes) remained second following their 49-0 shellacking of in-state rival Michigan State. Michigan is followed by Ohio State in third (three first-place votes), Florida State in fourth (three first-place votes), Washington, and Oklahoma.
Teams moving up in the AP 10 this week include Texas (N0. 7), Oregon (No. 8), and Alabama (No. 9). Penn State dropped three spots from No. 7 to No. 10 following their road loss at Ohio State.
The James Madison Dukes (7-0) entered both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll at No. 25 this week, which is the first time that the Dukes have been ranked in both polls simultaneously.
Air Force, 7-0 and ranked No. 19 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference teams. Iowa was the only team that dropped out of both polls this week.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 9
1. Georgia (38)
2. Michigan (19)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (3)
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Penn State
11. Oregon State
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Duke
21. Tennessee
22. Tulane
23. UCLA
24. USC
25. James Madison
Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas State 16, Miami 12, Fresno State 8, Oklahoma State 5, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2, Kentucky 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1
Dropped from rankings: Iowa 24
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 9
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Oregon
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oregon State
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Tennessee
21. Duke
22. USC
23. Tulane
24. UCLA
25. James Madison
Others receiving votes: Florida 52, Miami 27, Kansas State 25, Iowa 24, Fresno State 23, Oklahoma State 13, Kentucky 10, Wyoming 9, SMU 8, Liberty 8, Arizona 7, UNLV 6, Kansas 4, Maryland 4, Toledo 2, Wisconsin 2, Clemson 1.
Dropped from rankings: Iowa 23.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9
To be announced on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9
To be announced on Monday.