College football rankings: AP Poll Top 6 remains unchanged

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Top 6 of the AP Poll remains unchanged from the previous week.

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0; 38 first-place votes) held onto the top spot in the AP Poll even though they were off on Saturday. Georgia will next take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 28 at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Michigan Wolverines (8-0; 19 first-place votes) remained second following their 49-0 shellacking of in-state rival Michigan State. Michigan is followed by Ohio State in third (three first-place votes), Florida State in fourth (three first-place votes), Washington, and Oklahoma.

Teams moving up in the AP 10 this week include Texas (N0. 7), Oregon (No. 8), and Alabama (No. 9). Penn State dropped three spots from No. 7 to No. 10 following their road loss at Ohio State.

The James Madison Dukes (7-0) entered both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll at No. 25 this week, which is the first time that the Dukes have been ranked in both polls simultaneously.

Air Force, 7-0 and ranked No. 19 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference teams. Iowa was the only team that dropped out of both polls this week.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 9

1. Georgia (38)

2. Michigan (19)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State (3)

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Oregon

9. Alabama

10. Penn State

11. Oregon State

12. Ole Miss

13. Utah

14. Notre Dame

15. LSU

16. Missouri

17. North Carolina

18. Louisville

19. Air Force

20. Duke

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. UCLA

24. USC

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas State 16, Miami 12, Fresno State 8, Oklahoma State 5, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2, Kentucky 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 9

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Notre Dame

15. LSU

16. Missouri

17. North Carolina

18. Louisville

19. Air Force

20. Tennessee

21. Duke

22. USC

23. Tulane

24. UCLA

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: Florida 52, Miami 27, Kansas State 25, Iowa 24, Fresno State 23, Oklahoma State 13, Kentucky 10, Wyoming 9, SMU 8, Liberty 8, Arizona 7, UNLV 6, Kansas 4, Maryland 4, Toledo 2, Wisconsin 2, Clemson 1.

Dropped from rankings: Iowa 23.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9

To be announced on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9

To be announced on Monday.