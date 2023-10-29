College football rankings: AP, Coaches Top 5 remains unchanged

College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Top 5 of the AP and Coaches polls remains unchanged from the previous week.
The Georgia Bulldogs held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 43-20 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Michigan was off but remained second, while Ohio State held onto the No. 3 spot after defeating Wisconsin 24-10.
Florida State again holds the No. 4 spot after its 41-16 win at Wake Forest, while Washington rounds out the top five after beating Stanford, 42-33.
Teams moving up in the AP Top 10 this week include Oregon (up two spots to No. 6), Alabama (up one spot to No. 8), and Penn State (up one spot from No. 9). Oklahoma dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 following their 38-33 road loss at Kansas.
Air Force, 8-0 and ranked No. 17 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Also in the rankings are Tulane (21st) and James Madison (23rd/24th).
Below are the college football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 10
1. Georgia (48)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (3)
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno State 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.
Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 17, Duke 20.
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 10
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (3)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Texas
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Oklahoma
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Tennessee
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Oregon State
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. USC
23. Kansas
24. James Madison
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 85, Oklahoma State 62, Fresno State 51, Miami 35, Duke 33, Iowa 20, Arizona 18, Liberty 15, SMU 6, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UNLV 1, Kentucky 1.
Dropped from rankings: Duke 21.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10
To be announced Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10
To be announced Monday.