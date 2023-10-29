College football rankings: AP, Coaches Top 5 remains unchanged

College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Top 5 of the AP and Coaches polls remains unchanged from the previous week.

The Georgia Bulldogs held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 43-20 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Michigan was off but remained second, while Ohio State held onto the No. 3 spot after defeating Wisconsin 24-10.

Florida State again holds the No. 4 spot after its 41-16 win at Wake Forest, while Washington rounds out the top five after beating Stanford, 42-33.

Teams moving up in the AP Top 10 this week include Oregon (up two spots to No. 6), Alabama (up one spot to No. 8), and Penn State (up one spot from No. 9). Oklahoma dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 following their 38-33 road loss at Kansas.

Air Force, 8-0 and ranked No. 17 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Also in the rankings are Tulane (21st) and James Madison (23rd/24th).

Below are the college football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 10

1. Georgia (48)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State (3)

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno State 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.

Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 17, Duke 20.

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 10

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (3)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Texas

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Oklahoma

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Tennessee

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Oregon State

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. USC

23. Kansas

24. James Madison

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 85, Oklahoma State 62, Fresno State 51, Miami 35, Duke 33, Iowa 20, Arizona 18, Liberty 15, SMU 6, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UNLV 1, Kentucky 1.

Dropped from rankings: Duke 21.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10

To be announced Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10

To be announced Monday.