College Football Playoff sets 2023 rankings release schedule

The College Football Playoff has announced their rankings release schedule for the 2023 college football season, which will mark the final year of the four-team playoff.

The first rankings of the 2023 season will be released by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The rankings will be revealed live on ESPN beginning at 7:00pm ET.

CFP rankings will then be released every Tuesday in November up through the penultimate rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 beginning at noon ET, the CFP Selection Committee will unveil the four teams selected to the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl. The New Year’s Six as well as the final set of rankings will also be released on Dec. 3 and ESPN will have the coverage through 4:00pm ET.

“It is always good to get our group together before the season starts to review our procedures in detail,” said Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State, who will be returning for his second year as committee chair. “The work of the College Football Playoff selection committee is directed by solid processes and protocols, and the committee members are looking forward to the season as we enter the 10th year of the College Football Playoff.”

Below is the complete schedule for the release of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9-9:30pm*

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

College Football Playoff Schedule