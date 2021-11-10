College Football Playoff Rankings: Second 2021 rankings released

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs remain in first place.

Georgia is followed by Alabama (2), Oregon (3), Ohio State (4), and Cincinnati (5). Michigan (6) and Michigan State (7) are just outside the top five.

Fifth-ranked Cincinnati is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. BYU is the next highest non-power team at No. 14.

Fresno State, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Mississippi State each fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 9)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. BYU

15. Ole Miss

16. NC State

17. Auburn

18. Wisconsin

19. Purdue

20. Iowa

21. Pitt

22. San Diego State

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Arkansas

Dropped from rankings: Mississippi Sate 17, Kentucky 18, Minnesota 20, Fresno State 23

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 30. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule