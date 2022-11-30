College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2022 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, which features changes in the top four.

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) remain in first following their 37-14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Bulldogs are followed by the Michigan Wolverines (12-0), who moved up a spot after defeating the previously second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, 45-23.

TCU moved up one spot to third, while USC moved up two spots to fourth. Ohio State dropped to fifth and Alabama sits just behind in sixth.

Tulane (No. 18) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 22.

Ole Miss (20), Cincinnati (24), and Louisville (25) each dropped out of the latest CFP rankings following losses on Saturday. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 29)

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games as well as their final Top 25 rankings.

