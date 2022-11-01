College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2022 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Tennessee Volunteers open in first place.
Tennessee is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Georgia, (4) Clemson, and (5) Michigan. Alabama and TCU are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.
Tulane (19th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 1)
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 1: 7-8pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: 7-8pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: 9-9:30pm ET*
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)
On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule