College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2022 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Tennessee Volunteers open in first place.

Tennessee is followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Georgia, (4) Clemson, and (5) Michigan. Alabama and TCU are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.

Tulane (19th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 1)

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 8: 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 9-9:30pm ET*

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule