College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2021 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs open in first place.
Georgia is followed by Alabama (2), Michigan State (3), Oregon (4), and Ohio State (5). Cincinnati (6) and Michigan (7) are just outside the top five.
Cincinnati (6th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. BYU is the next highest non-power team at No. 15. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 2)
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Wake Forest
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma State
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Ole Miss
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. NC State
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Fresno State
24. San Diego State
25. Pitt
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 30. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 7:00pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 9:00pm ET*
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7:00pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET
- Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)
On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule
Surprising to see where Cincinnati is ranked
@KevinKelley,
Same Bowl Alliance, BCS, Bill Hancock Crew as before, Power Five Invitational run by BCS, LLC & non Autonomous Conference schools receive the same unsurprising results as from 1985-1994, 1995-2013, 2014-an even more Crooked Trust in the open in front of & with the straightfaced support of All 54 meat Puppet P5 Schools who aren’t in the top 12 every Year.
I’ll be paying attention to the AP’s unofficial Committee of 63 the rest of this Year in place of the what?… 15 Hand picked members of BCS, LLC Committee.
Well somebody has started their tailgating early this week!
Don’t see why anyone is surprised where Cincy is. This is a power 5 tournament only run by the same. A playoff bid is worth millions so you think they are going to let anyone in that is not a P5 member? No chance.
I guess not surprised at the rankings, just surprised at how the independent selection committee isn’t as “independent” as I thought.
Think what you will, but something smells afoul with the top of the rankings. One loss Alabama at two seems strange. As if that loss didn’t count or something.