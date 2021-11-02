College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2021 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs open in first place.

Georgia is followed by Alabama (2), Michigan State (3), Oregon (4), and Ohio State (5). Cincinnati (6) and Michigan (7) are just outside the top five.

Cincinnati (6th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. BYU is the next highest non-power team at No. 15. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 2)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pitt

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 30. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 9:00pm ET*

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule