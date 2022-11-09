College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia ascends to top spot

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs have ascended to the top spot.

Georgia moved up to the top spot from third after defeating the previously top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped four spots to fifth following the loss.

Ohio State is ranked second, with Michigan third and TCU rounding out the top four. Oregon and LSU are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.

Tulane (17th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 22. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 9-9:30pm ET*

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule