College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia ascends to top spot

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs have ascended to the top spot.
Georgia moved up to the top spot from third after defeating the previously top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped four spots to fifth following the loss.
Ohio State is ranked second, with Michigan third and TCU rounding out the top four. Oregon and LSU are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.
Tulane (17th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 22. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. Alabama
10. Clemson
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Kansas State
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Florida State
24. Kentucky
25. Washington
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: 9-9:30pm ET*
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)
On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule