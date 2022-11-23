College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth rankings of 2022 released

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top four teams held serve from last week.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain in first following their 16-6 win at Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs are followed by Ohio State in second, Michigan in third, and TCU in fourth.

LSU and USC each moved up one spot to fifth and sixth, respectively, following Tennessee’s 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Volunteers plummeted from fifth to tenth.

Tulane (No. 19) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. UCF is the next highest non-power team at No. 22 followed by Cincinnati at No. 24.

NC State and Oklahoma State each dropped out of the latest CFP rankings following losses on Saturday. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 22)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their penultimate Top 25 rankings on Tuesday Nov. 29.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games as well as their final Top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff Schedule