College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth 2021 rankings released

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, which features several moves in the top ten.
The Georgia Bulldogs remain the top-ranked team, while the Ohio State Buckeyes jumped the Alabama Crimson Tide to take over the second spot. Alabama dropped one spot to third and the Cincinnati Bearcats moved up a spot to claim the No. 4 position.
Three more teams moved closer to the top four — Michigan is fifth (up from No. 6), Notre Dame is sixth (up from No. 8), and Oklahoma State is seventh (up from No. 9). The Baylor Bears (8), Ole Miss Rebels (9), and Oklahoma Sooners (10) round out the top ten.
Fourth-ranked Cincinnati remains the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. The BYU Cougars, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, are the next highest non-power team at No. 13.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week following a defeat on Saturday.
Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 23)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. BYU
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pitt
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. NC State
21. San Diego State
22. UTSA
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their penultimate Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Their final rankings of the season will be released on Sunday, Dec. 5, which is Selection Day.
On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule
