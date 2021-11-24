College Football Playoff Rankings: Fourth 2021 rankings released

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, which features several moves in the top ten.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the top-ranked team, while the Ohio State Buckeyes jumped the Alabama Crimson Tide to take over the second spot. Alabama dropped one spot to third and the Cincinnati Bearcats moved up a spot to claim the No. 4 position.

Three more teams moved closer to the top four — Michigan is fifth (up from No. 6), Notre Dame is sixth (up from No. 8), and Oklahoma State is seventh (up from No. 9). The Baylor Bears (8), Ole Miss Rebels (9), and Oklahoma Sooners (10) round out the top ten.

Fourth-ranked Cincinnati remains the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. The BYU Cougars, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, are the next highest non-power team at No. 13.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week following a defeat on Saturday.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 23)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Baylor

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Iowa

17. Pitt

18. Wake Forest

19. Utah

20. NC State

21. San Diego State

22. UTSA

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Arkansas

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their penultimate Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Their final rankings of the season will be released on Sunday, Dec. 5, which is Selection Day.

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule