College Football Playoff Rankings: First 2021 release set for next week

The first set of College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2021 season are set for release next week.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 2 to determine their initial ranking consisting of 25 teams. The rankings will be revealed live on ESPN beginning at 7:00pm ET.

Four more sets of rankings will be released between November 9 and November 30 before Selection Day on Sunday, December 5. Following the announcement of the College Football Playoff Semifinals and the New Year’s Six games, the committee will release their final set of rankings for the 2021 season.

Below is a look at the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings releases schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 9:00pm ET*

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)

* Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.

Provided the top 10 teams don’t lose this weekend, here’s how the top of the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings might look:

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Michigan

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan State

8. Iowa

9. Ole Miss

10. Notre Dame

