College Football Playoff: Final 2022 rankings released

The College Football Playoff has released their final set of rankings for the 2022 season, and the Georgia Bulldogs finish ranked first.

Georgia remained the top-ranked team after defeating LSU, 50-30, in the SEC Championship Game. Second-ranked Michigan also held their position after their 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game.

TCU held at three even after falling to Kansas State, 31-28 in overtime, in the Big 12 Championship Game. After USC fell in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night, Ohio State moved up from fifth to fourth to claim the last semifinal bid.

In the two semifinal games, top-ranked Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while No. 2 Michigan will battle No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both games are slated for New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022).

Rounding out the top ten in the final College Football Playoff Rankings are (5) Alabama, (6) Tennessee, (7) Clemson, (8) Utah, (9) Kansas State, and (10) USC.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game matchups below:

College Football Playoff: Final 2022 Rankings

1. Georgia (13-0)

2. Michigan (13-0)

3. TCU (12-1)

4. Ohio State (11-1)

5. Alabama (10-2)

6. Tennessee (10-2)

7. Clemson (11-2)

8. Utah (10-3)

9. Kansas State (10-3)

10. USC (11-2)

11. Penn State (10-2)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. Oregon State (9-3)

15. Oregon (9-3)

16. Tulane (11-2)

17. LSU (9-4)

18. UCLA (9-3)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. Mississippi State (8-4)

23. NC State (8-4)

24. Troy (11-2)

25. UTSA (11-2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEW YEAR’S SIX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(16) Tulane vs. (10) USC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(11) Penn State vs. (8) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

