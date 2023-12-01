College football conference championship games 2023: Schedule, TV channels

The college football conference championship games for the 2023 season begin Friday evening with two matchups and then continues on Saturday with nine more contests.

The schedule kicks off on Friday, Dec. 1 with the Conference USA Championship Game at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The New Mexico State Aggies will travel to face the 24th-ranked Liberty Flames in that matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Friday night conference championship action concludes with the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks taking on the third-ranked Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Conference championship action on Saturday begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring the 18th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (ABC). Also at noon ET on ESPN, the Miami RedHawks will face the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is the Mountain West Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on FOX. The Boise State Broncos will travel to take on the UNLV Rebels in that contest.

The top-ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, will take on the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.

Three other conference championship games kickoff at 4:00pm ET. The SMU Mustangs travel to face the 22nd-ranked Tulane Green Wave in the American Championship Game on ABC, while the Troy Trojans will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Championship Game on ESPN.

Additionally, the Florida A&M Rattlers will host the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the SWAC Championship Game, with television coverage on ESPN2. The winner of this matchup earns a bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 to face the MEAC champion Howard Bison.

Conference championship weekend concludes with two games in primetime at 8:00pm ET. The 14th-ranked Louisville Cardinals take on the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines will face the 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.

College football conference championship games 2023: Schedule, TV channels

FRIDAY, DEC. 1, 2023

CUSA Championship Game

New Mexico State at (24) Liberty

7:00pm ET | CBSSN

Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, VA

Pac-12 Championship Game

(5) Oregon vs. (3) Washington

8:00pm ET | ABC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

SATURDAY, DEC. 2, 2023

Big 12 Championship Game

(18) Oklahoma State vs. (7) Texas

12:00pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Mountain West Championship Game

Boise State at UNLV

3:00pm ET | FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

American Championship Game

SMU at (22) Tulane

4:00pm ET | ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

SEC Championship Game

(1) Georgia vs. (8) Alabama

4:00pm ET | CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Sun Belt Championship Game

Appalachian State at Troy

4:00pm ET | ESPN

Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL

SWAC Championship Game

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M

4:00pm ET | ESPN2

Bragg Mem. Stadium – Tallahassee, FL

ACC Championship Game

(14) Louisville vs. (4) Florida State

8:00pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

(16) Iowa vs. (2) Michigan

8:00pm ET | FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

College Football Conference Championship Games