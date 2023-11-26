College football conference championship games 2023: Matchups, schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2023 season following the completion of Week 13 action.
The schedule begins on Friday, Dec. 1 with the Conference USA Championship Game kicking off at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). The New Mexico State Aggies will travel to face the (25) Liberty Flames in that matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.
One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the (6) Oregon Ducks take on the (4) Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC.
Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring the (20) Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. the (7) Texas Longhorns (ABC). Also at noon, the MAC Championship Game features the Miami RedHawks vs. the Toledo Rockets (ESPN) at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
Next up is the Mountain West Championship Game, which will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on FOX. The Boise State Broncos will travel to take on the UNLV Rebels in that contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The top-ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, will take on the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.
Three other conference championship games kickoff at 4:00pm ET. The SMU Mustangs travel to face the Tulane Green Wave in the American Championship Game on ABC, while the Troy Trojans will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Championship Game on ESPN. Additionally, the Florida A&M Rattlers will host the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the SWAC Championship Game, with television coverage on ESPN2.
Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The (10) Louisville Cardinals take on the (4) Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the (3) Michigan Wolverines will face the (17) Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.
Check out the full schedule below.
College football conference championship games 2023
FRIDAY, DEC. 1, 2023
CUSA Championship Game
New Mexico State at (25) Liberty
7:00pm ET | CBSSN
Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, VA
Pac-12 Championship Game
(6) Oregon vs. (4) Washington
8:00pm ET | ABC
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
SATURDAY, DEC. 2, 2023
Big 12 Championship Game
(20) Oklahoma State vs. (7) Texas
12:00pm ET | ABC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
MAC Championship Game
Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo
12:00pm ET | ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Mountain West Championship Game
Boise State at UNLV
3:00pm ET | FOX
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
American Championship Game
SMU at (23) Tulane
4:00pm ET | ABC
Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
SEC Championship Game
(1) Georgia vs. (8) Alabama
4:00pm ET | CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Sun Belt Championship Game
Appalachian State at Troy
4:00pm ET | ESPN
Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL
SWAC Championship Game
Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
4:00pm ET | ESPN2
Bragg Mem. Stadium – Tallahassee, FL
ACC Championship Game
(10) Louisville vs. (4) Florida State
8:00pm ET | ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
Big Ten Championship Game
(17) Iowa vs. (3) Michigan
8:00pm ET | FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
I believe this is the first time in a couple of seasons that we don’t have any make up games scheduled for this week.
Large Hoagie with Mayo,
You’re right.
I’m rooting for the Green Wave, the Trojans, the Rebels, the Rockets to continue peaking.
Especially Tulane U. with a perfect regular Season record & U. Toledo with 1 loss.
The Pac-12 title game will mark the last Oregon-Washington game on ABC for the foreseeable future