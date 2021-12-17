College football bowl schedule: Two Friday games kickoff 2021-22 slate

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2021-22 season is set to kickoff on Friday with two games on the ESPN networks.

Bowl game action begins on Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN. The game will feature the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders of Conference USA taking on the Toledo Rockets of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Tailgreeter Cure Bowl is set to kickoff early Friday evening at 6:00pm ET on ESPN2. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies of the MAC in that matchup at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Seven bowl games are slated to be played on Saturday, Dec. 18. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is up first at 11:00am ET. Below is the full schedule of bowl games for Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 (all times Eastern):

FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo – 12pm, ESPN

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

NIU vs. Coastal Carolina – 6pm, ESPN2

SATURDAY, DEC. 18, 2021

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

WKU vs. Appalachian State – 11am, ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl

SC State vs. Jackson State – 12pm, ABC

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State vs. UTEP – 2:15pm, ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UAB vs. (13) BYU – 3:30pm, ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan – 5:45pm, ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Oregon State vs. Utah State – 7:30pm, ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

(23) Louisiana vs. Marshall – 9:15pm, ESPN

New Year’s Eve, which is on Friday, Dec. 31 this year, features the two College Football Playoff Semifinals. Hosts in 2021 are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 3:30pm ET, while the Capital One Orange Bowl will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30pm ET, both on ESPN.

Five bowl games are scheduled for New Year’s Day, including three New Year’s Six games — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame), Rose Bowl Game (Ohio State vs. Utah), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (Baylor vs. Ole Miss). The Outback Bowl (Arkansas vs. Penn State) and Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Iowa vs. Kentucky) are also slated for New Year’s Day.

The winners of Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six games for the 2021 season. See the links below that for the complete bowl schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN

(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEW YEAR’S SIX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 | 7pm ET, ESPN

(10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pitt

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Ariz.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 8:30pm ET, ESPN

(7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

