College football bowl schedule: Matchups finalized for 2022-23 season

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2022-23 season has been finalized after conferences and bowls officially announced their bowl game selections.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl at 11:30am ET on ESPN (Miami Ohio vs. UAB). That game is followed by the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at 3:00pm ET on ESPN (UTSA vs. Troy).

Seven bowl games are slated to be played on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is up first at 11:00am ET (Cincinnati vs. Louisville), and it’s followed by the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Jackson State vs. NC Central, noon), New Mexico Bowl (SMU vs. BYU, 2:15pm), Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (Fresno State vs. Washington State, 3:30pm), LendingTree Bowl (Rice vs. Southern Miss, 5:45pm), SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Florida vs. Oregon State, 7:30pm), and Frisco Bowl (North Texas vs. Boise State, 9:15pm).

At least one bowl is scheduled for each day from Monday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23 leading up to Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve this season features the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which will be played at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Dec. 24. The game features San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

17 bowl games are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 leading up to New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve, which is on Saturday, Dec. 31 this year, features two bowl games plus the two College Football Playoff Semifinals. Hosts in 2022 are the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs, the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., at 8:00pm ET. The Michigan Wolverines, the No. 2 team, will play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., at 4:00pm ET, both on ESPN.

Since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, no college football bowl games are on the schedule.

Four bowl games are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, including two New Year’s Six games — Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Tulane vs. USC) and the Rose Bowl Game (Penn State vs. Utah). The ReliaQuest Bowl (Illinois vs. Mississippi State) and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (LSU vs. Purdue) are also slated for Monday.

The winners of Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six games for the 2022-23 season. See the links below that for the complete bowl schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (2) Michigan

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (1) Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Buy Tickets

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEW YEAR’S SIX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(16) Tulane vs. (10) USC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(11) Penn State vs. (8) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

