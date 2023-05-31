College football bowl schedule for 2023-24 season released

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2023-24 season has officially been released by Bowl Season, which represents college football’s 43 postseason games.

With 42 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games including the College Football National Championship, 82 teams will play in a postseason game in 2023-24, which is 62% of the FBS.

The ESPN family of networks will televise 40 of the 43 contests this season, including the FCS Celebration Bowl. CBS and FOX will televise one contest each, while the remaining game will be streamed by Barstool Sports.

“We’re thrilled to announce the full slate for all 43 bowl games next season,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “It is always exciting to unveil the bowl schedule because it brings us one step closer to the return of college football, culminating with the annual tradition of Bowl Season. It will be here before we know it and we can’t wait.”

The 2023-24 bowl season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 16 with seven games. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is first at 11:00am ET on ESPN, and the day concludes with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 9:15pm ET on ESPN.

Since Christmas Eve is on Sunday and Christmas Day is on Monday this year, no bowl games will be played either day due to the NFL. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, usually played on Christmas Eve, is set for Saturday, Dec. 23 and will be televised by ESPN at 10:30pm ET, which will cap off a slate of seven games that day.

Due to New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday in 2023, no bowl games will be played that day, also due to the NFL.

On New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will take place. Hosts this season are the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., and the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., The Rose Bowl will kickoff at 5:00pm ET, and it will be followed by the Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET, both on ESPN.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the complete bowl schedule for the 2023-24 football season at the link below:

College Football Bowl Schedule