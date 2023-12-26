College football bowl schedule: 19 games slated for this week

The college football bowl schedule for the 2023-24 season resumes on Tuesday after a two-day break. Overall, 19 games are slated for Tuesday through Saturday.

Due to Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday and Christmas Day slotting in on Monday, no college football bowl games were played due to NFL action.

Three contests are on the bowl schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 26, beginning at 2:00pm ET with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Mich. The Bowling Green Falcons will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in that contest on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+.

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl featuring Texas State vs. Rice and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl featuring Kansas vs. UNLV follow at 5:30pm ET and 9:00pm ET, respectively, and each contest will be televised by ESPN with streaming via ESPN+.

Here’s a quick look at each bowl game scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday:

TUESDAY, DEC. 26, 2023

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Ford

2:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice

5:30pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV

9:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27, 2023

Military Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

2:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

5:30pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

(15) Louisville vs. USC

8:00pm ET | FOX

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. (20) Oklahoma State

9:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

THURSDAY, DEC. 28, 2023

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

(24) SMU vs. Boston College

11:00am ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers vs. Miami FL

2:15pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Pop-Tarts Bowl

(18) NC State vs. (25) Kansas State

5:45pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Valero Alamo Bowl

(14) Arizona vs. (12) Oklahoma

9:15pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

FRIDAY, DEC. 29, 2023

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

(22) Clemson vs. Kentucky

12:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

(19) Oregon State vs. (16) Notre Dame

2:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

3:30pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

8:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

12:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland

2:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Capital One Orange Bowl

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

4:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming

4:30pm ET | The CW

Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this season, there will be no college football games played that day due to NFL action.

New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2024) features three bowl games plus the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game (Alabama vs. Michigan; 5:00pm ET) and College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Texas vs. Washington; 8:45pm ET).

The winners of the two semifinal contests will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

