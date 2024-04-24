Colgate announces 2024 football schedule

The Colgate Raiders have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Colgate is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Maine Black Bears. The following week on Sept. 7, Colgate opens its home slate at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Raiders travel again on Sept. 14 to take on the Akron Zips before returning to Hamilton to host the Cornell Big Red on Sept. 21.

Next, Colgate visits the Penn Quakers on Sept. 28. The Raiders’ sixth and final non-conference contest of the season is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the Merrimack Warriors.

Colgate begins Patriot League play in 2024 at home against Holy Cross on Oct. 5. Other home conference tilts include Georgetown on Oct. 19 and Lafayette on Nov. 9.

Road Patriot League opponents for Colgate include Fordham on Nov. 2, Lehigh on Nov. 16, and Bucknell on Nov. 23.

Below is Colgate’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Colgate Football Schedule

08/30 – at Maine

09/07 – Villanova

09/14 – at Akron

09/21 – Cornell

09/28 – at Penn

10/05 – Holy Cross*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Georgetown*

10/26 – at Merrimack

11/02 – at Fordham*

11/09 – Lafayette*

11/16 – at Lehigh*

11/23 – at Bucknell*

* Patriot League contest.

Colgate finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 4-2 in Patriot League action. It was the third season for the Raiders under head coach Stan Dakosty.