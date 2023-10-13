Coastal Carolina adds Fordham to 2026 football schedule

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have added the Fordham Rams to their 2026 football schedule, according to CCU’s official athletics website.

Coastal Carolina will host Fordham at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference and the Rams of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Fordham, Coastal Carolina now has three announced non-conference matchups set for the 2026 season. One week after hosting the Fordham Rams, the Chanticleers will welcome the Temple Owls to Brooks Stadium on Sept. 19. Coastal Carolina is also slated to visit the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., later in the season on Oct. 17.

Coastal Carolina played an FCS opponent earlier this season — the Duquesne Dukes — and won that contest 66-7. The Chanticleers also have future FCS games scheduled against the William & Mary Tribe in 2024 and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in 2025.

Coastal Carolina is the first known non-conference opponent for Fordham’s 2026 schedule.

Fordham played a road contest at the Buffalo Bulls earlier this season and they came out on top, 40-37. Future Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents for the Rams include the Bowling Green Falcons in 2024, the Boston College Eagles in 2025, and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2028.

Football Schedules