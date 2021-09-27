Coastal Carolina adds Charleston Southern to 2025 football schedule

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have added the Charleston Southern Buccaneers to their 2025 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Coastal Carolina will host Charleston Southern at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the 15th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern first met in 2003 and played every season through 2015 when both were members of the Big South Conference. The Chanticleers won the most recent matchup in 2016 and currently lead the overall series 8-6.

Current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell coached at Charleston Southern from 2013 through 2016. He was named a finalist for FCS National Coach of the Year twice and was a three-time winner of the Big South Coach of the Year award as the head man of the Buccaneers.

Charleston Southern is the third non-conference opponent scheduled for Coastal Carolina’s 2025 slate. The Chanticleers are scheduled to open the season on the road at the Virginia Cavaliers on Aug. 30 and will later travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 22.

Coastal Carolina is the first known non-conference opponent for Charleston Southern in 2025.

