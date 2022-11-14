Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC).

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of Pittsburgh’s defeat of Syracuse last Saturday. The Tigers will be appearing in their seventh ACC title contest in eight seasons, having seen a streak of six in a row go by the wayside during the 2021-22 campaign.

North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) won the Coastal Division Saturday, earning the crown with a dramatic 36-34 result over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels will secure a rematch of the 2015 ACC title tilt, which Clemson claimed, 45-37. That contest marked the only other appearance in the game for Mack Brown’s troops.

The sides last squared off in September of 2019 where the Tigers squeaked out a 21-20 decision in Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. Clemson leads the overall series 37-18-1.

