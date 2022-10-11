Cincinnati announces 2023, 2024 non-conference football schedules

The Cincinnati Bearcats have finalized their non-conference football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the school announced on Tuesday.

The 2023 season will be the first for Cincinnati in the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats have competed in the American Athletic Conference since the 2013 season.

Cincinnati will open the 2023 season at home at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, Sept. 2. EKU competes in the ASUN Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

One week later, Cincinnati will travel to face the Pitt Panthers of the ACC at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 9 before returning home to host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks of the MAC on Sept. 16.

The 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule has not yet been announced. The league typically releases their slate in October or November, but that could be delayed with the additions of Cincinnati, BYU, Houston, and UCF to the conference.

Cincinnati will begin the 2024 season at home with a visit from the Towson Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 31. Towson is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the FCS.

The following week on Sept. 7, Cincinnati will host Pitt to close out their home-and-home series. One week later on Sept. 14, the Bearcats will travel to face the Miami RedHawks at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

Below is a look at Cincinnati’s non-conference schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons:

2023

2024

Future Cincinnati Football Schedules