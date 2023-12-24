Christmas Day football schedule 2023: Matchups, TV channels

The Christmas Day football schedule 2023 features three games this season, and all three are NFL contests.

Football action on Christmas Day begins at 1:00pm ET with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be nationally televised by CBS.

Will Taylor Swift make an appearance at the Chiefs game on Christmas Day? Check out our Taylor Swift football game tracker here…..just kidding Swifties!

NFL action on Christmas Day continues with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The Giants-Eagles game will kickoff at 4:30pm ET and it will be televised nationally by FOX.

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2023 concludes with the Baltimore Ravens traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers in a special presentation of Monday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 8:15pm ET with national television coverage on ABC.

After taking a two-day break due to NFL action, the college football bowl schedule will resume the day after Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 26 with three contests on ESPN.

Christmas Day football schedule 2023

*All times Eastern.

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

Las Vegas at Kansas City – 1:00pm, CBS

NY Giants at Philadelphia – 4:30pm, FOX

Baltimore at San Francisco – 8:15pm, ABC

