Christmas Day football schedule 2022: Matchups, how to watch

The Christmas Day football schedule 2022 features three games this season, and all three are NFL contests.

Football action on Christmas Day begins at 1:00pm ET with the Green Bay Packers traveling to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised by FOX.

NFL action on Christmas Day continues with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Broncos-Rams game will kickoff at 4:30pm ET and it will be televised by CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Christmas Day football schedule in 2022 concludes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday Night Football contest at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC.

The day after Christmas (Monday, Dec. 26) offers two football matchups. The New Mexico State Aggies will face the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field at 2:30pm ET on ESPN. That contest is followed by the Monday Night Football game featuring the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15pm ET on ESPN.

Christmas Day football schedule 2022

*All times Eastern.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

Green Bay at Miami – 1pm, FOX

Denver at LA Rams – 4:30pm, CBS/Nickelodeon

Tampa Bay at Arizona – 8:20pm, NBC

