Chattanooga announces 2022 football schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Illinois.

Chattanooga opens the fall 2022 season at home at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., with a Southern Conference (SoCon) contest against Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 3. Kickoff has been set for 6:00pm ET.

The Mocs then play three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on the road at Eastern Illinois on Sept. 10. Chattanooga then returns home to host North Alabama at Finley Stadium on Sept. 17 before traveling to take on Illinois on Sept. 24.

The remainder of Chattanooga’s 2022 football schedule is all SoCon contests — at ETSU (Oct. 1), vs. VMI (Oct. 15), vs. Mercer (Oct. 22), at Furman (Oct. 29), at The Citadel (Nov. 5), vs. Samford (Nov. 12), and at Western Carolina (Nov. 19).

Below is the complete Chattanooga football schedule for the fall 2022 season plus a link to their schedule page that will be updated as the season approaches:

2022 Chattanooga Football Schedule

09/03 – Wofford*

09/10 – at Eastern Illinois

09/17 – North Alabama

09/24 – at Illinois

10/01 – at ETSU*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – VMI*

10/22 – Mercer*

10/29 – at Furman*

11/05 – at The Citadel*

11/12 – Samford*

11/19 – at Western Carolina*

* SoCon contest.

Chattanooga finished the 2021 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SoCon action. The Mocs last won the SoCon championship in 2015.