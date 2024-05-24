CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2024

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released the 2024 CFL TV schedule, which features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) will again play a 21-week regular season in 2024. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, which is essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The 2024 CFL Schedule begins on Thursday, June 6, 2024, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 8:30pm ET.

CBSSN will also televise opening week games on Saturday, June 8, Saskatchewan at Edmonton, and on Sunday, June 9, BC at Toronto.

CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2024 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.

The 2024 CFL season will conclude with the 111th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:

2024 CFL TV Schedule on CBS Sports Network

* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, June 6

Montreal at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, June 8

Saskatchewan at Edmonton – 7pm

Sunday, June 9

BC at Toronto – 7pm

WEEK 2

Saturday, June 15

Calgary at BC – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 16

Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm

WEEK 3

Saturday, June 22

Edmonton at Toronto – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 23

Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

WEEK 4

Saturday, June 29

Winnipeg at Calgary – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 30

Hamilton at Ottawa – 7:00pm

WEEK 5

Saturday, July 6

Calgary at Montreal – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 7

BC at Hamilton – 7:00pm

WEEK 6

Saturday, July 13

Saskatchewan at BC – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 14

Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 7

Saturday, July 20

Toronto at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 21

BC at Calgary – 7:00pm

WEEK 8

Saturday, July 27

Winnipeg at Toronto – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 28

Hamilton at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 9

Friday, Aug. 2

Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 3

Edmonton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

WEEK 10

Saturday, Aug. 10

Hamilton at Montreal – 7:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 11

BC at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 11

Friday, Aug. 16

Montreal at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 17

Edmonton at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 18

Winnipeg at BC – 7:00pm

WEEK 12

Friday, Aug. 23

Hamilton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Sunday, Aug. 25

Edmonton at Montreal – 7:00pm

WEEK 13

Sunday, Sept. 1

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

Monday, Sept. 2

Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm

Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm

WEEK 14

Friday, Sept. 6

BC at Montreal – 7:30pm

WEEK 15

Friday, Sept. 13

Toronto at BC – 10:00pm

WEEK 17

Friday, Sept. 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg – 8:00pm

WEEK 19

Monday, Oct. 14

Ottawa at Montreal – 1:00pm

WEEK 20

Friday, Oct. 18

Calgary at Hamilton – 7:00pm

