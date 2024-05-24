CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2024

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released the 2024 CFL TV schedule, which features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) will again play a 21-week regular season in 2024. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.
16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, which is essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.
The 2024 CFL Schedule begins on Thursday, June 6, 2024, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 8:30pm ET.
CBSSN will also televise opening week games on Saturday, June 8, Saskatchewan at Edmonton, and on Sunday, June 9, BC at Toronto.
CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2024 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.
The 2024 CFL season will conclude with the 111th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.
All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:
2024 CFL TV Schedule on CBS Sports Network
* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.
WEEK 1
Thursday, June 6
Montreal at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, June 8
Saskatchewan at Edmonton – 7pm
Sunday, June 9
BC at Toronto – 7pm
WEEK 2
Saturday, June 15
Calgary at BC – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 16
Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm
WEEK 3
Saturday, June 22
Edmonton at Toronto – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 23
Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
WEEK 4
Saturday, June 29
Winnipeg at Calgary – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 30
Hamilton at Ottawa – 7:00pm
WEEK 5
Saturday, July 6
Calgary at Montreal – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 7
BC at Hamilton – 7:00pm
WEEK 6
Saturday, July 13
Saskatchewan at BC – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 14
Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 7
Saturday, July 20
Toronto at Hamilton – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 21
BC at Calgary – 7:00pm
WEEK 8
Saturday, July 27
Winnipeg at Toronto – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 28
Hamilton at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 9
Friday, Aug. 2
Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 3
Edmonton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
WEEK 10
Saturday, Aug. 10
Hamilton at Montreal – 7:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 11
BC at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 11
Friday, Aug. 16
Montreal at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 17
Edmonton at Hamilton – 7:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 18
Winnipeg at BC – 7:00pm
WEEK 12
Friday, Aug. 23
Hamilton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Sunday, Aug. 25
Edmonton at Montreal – 7:00pm
WEEK 13
Sunday, Sept. 1
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
Monday, Sept. 2
Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm
Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm
WEEK 14
Friday, Sept. 6
BC at Montreal – 7:30pm
WEEK 15
Friday, Sept. 13
Toronto at BC – 10:00pm
WEEK 17
Friday, Sept. 27
Edmonton at Winnipeg – 8:00pm
WEEK 19
Monday, Oct. 14
Ottawa at Montreal – 1:00pm
WEEK 20
Friday, Oct. 18
Calgary at Hamilton – 7:00pm
