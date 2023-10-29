CFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Matchups for 110th Grey Cup Playoffs set

The 2023 CFL Playoff Schedule has been set following the completion of the regular-season on Saturday.

Following the 81-game regular-season, six teams advanced to the 110th Grey Cup Playoffs for the right to win the championship of the Canadian Football League.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-10) will travel to take on the Montreal Alouettes (11-7) at Molson Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The game will be streamed live in the United States via CFL+ at 3:00pm ET.

In the Western Semi-Final, the BC Lions (12-6) will host the Calgary Stampeders (6-12) at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, also on Saturday, Nov. 4. The game will also be streamed live via CFL+ and will kickoff at 6:30pm ET.

The Toronto Argonauts, who won the 109th Grey Cup last season, finished atop the Eastern Division and the entire league with a 16-2 record. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the Western Division standings again this season with a record of 14-4. Both teams receive a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Toronto will host the Eastern Final on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3:00pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Winnipeg will follow at 6:30pm ET. Both games will be streamed via CFL+.

Teams missing out on the CFL Playoffs this season include Saskatchewan (6-12), Edmonton (4-14), and Ottawa (4-14).

The 110th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will stream via CFL+.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

CFL Schedules

CFL Team Schedules