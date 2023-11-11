CFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Division Final matchups, how to watch

The 2023 CFL Playoffs continue this weekend with two Division Finals on the schedule. The top two seeds each host the winners from the Semi-Final round matchups.

In the Eastern Semi-Final last week at Molson Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 27-12. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 15-of-23 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and he also rushed four times for an additional 62 yards. Alouettes running back William Stanback led all rushers with 95 yards on 18 carries.

Montreal will now travel to take on the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. The game will be streamed live in the United States by CFL+ at 3:00pm ET.

The Western Semi-Final featured the BC Lions hosting the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. had an all-star day in their 41-30 victory over the Stampeders, accounting for a whopping five touchdowns. Adams completed 28-of-39 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns and rushed seven times for 54 yards and three touchdowns.

The Western Final, also on Saturday, Nov. 11, will feature the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the BC Lions at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The game will begin at 6:30pm ET and it will also be streamed live in the U.S. via CFL+.

The 110th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 and it will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be streamed live by CFL+.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

CFL Playoffs 2023

SATURDAY, NOV. 11, 2023

Eastern Final

Montreal at Toronto

3:00pm ET | CFL+

BMO Field – Toronto, Ontario

Western Final

BC at Winnipeg

6:30pm ET | CFL+

IG Field – Winnipeg, Manitoba

SUNDAY, NOV. 19, 2023

110th Grey Cup

6:00pm ET | CFL+

Tim Hortons Field – Hamilton, Ontario

