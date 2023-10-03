Central Michigan adds four FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Central Michigan Chippewas have added four Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against Central Connecticut State University, Wagner College, Colgate University, and Monmouth University were obtained from Central Michigan University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Central Michigan will host the Central Connecticut Blue Devils of the Northeast Conference at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Chippewas will pay the Blue Devils a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The Wagner Seahawks, also a member of the Northeast Conference, will travel to take on Central Michigan at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Seahawks will receive a $375,000 guarantee for their contest, per the contract copy.

The Chippewas will welcome the Colgate Raiders of the Patriot League to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 and will receive a $300,000 guarantee for their efforts, according to the copy of the contract.

Central Michigan’s contests against Central Connecticut, Wagner, and Colgate will each be first-time meetings on the gridiron.

The Chippewas have also added a home contest against the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, and the guarantee payment for that contest is $375,000, per the contract copy.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron in 2015, Central Michigan defeated Monmouth 31-10 in Mount Pleasant. Monmouth was a Big South member at the time, but is now a member of the Coastal Athletic Association.

With these four new non-conference additions, Central Michigan has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule through the 2026 season and needs only one additional opponent in 2027.

